Rethinking Drinking: Why Moderation Is Having a Moment

Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit 2025

The future of mindful drinking is here. Learn, connect & explore at the Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit 2025, October 25-26th.

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, conversations around alcohol have meant either you quit completely or you keep struggling. But more and more people are discovering a third path, one rooted in flexibility, science, and compassion.That’s where the Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit 2025 comes in. Taking place virtually on October 25-26, the two-day event is designed for anyone curious about changing their relationship with alcohol, without pressure, shame, or an all-or-nothing approach.Building on more than 30 years of peer support and community leadership, Moderation Management™ is convening this unique event, in partnership with Oar Health and Sunnyside . The Summit brings together leading voices from psychology, behavioral health, neuroscience, nutrition, and digital health. The focus: the tools, therapies, and technologies shaping the future of mindful drinking.A Shift in the ConversationAlcohol use is increasingly being viewed through the lens of wellness, not weakness. From GLP-1 medications to adaptogens, from harm-reduction frameworks to habit-tracking apps, people have more options than ever before. The Moderation Mindset Summit shines a light on these innovations while keeping the conversation approachable and stigma-free.The Summit emphasizes personal choice, offering practical takeaways for those who want to cut back, go dry for a season, or simply explore alternatives.Who You’ll Hear FromSpeakers include pioneers such as Jonathan Hunt-Glassman of Oar Health, Nick Allen of Sunnyside, and Anna Charles, the bestselling author of The Off Switch. You’ll also hear from clinicians, coaches, and researchers, such as Cynthia Hoffman, LMFT, who has spent 25 years practicing harm-reduction therapy, and Julia Ross, MA, NNT, a leader in nutritional psychology.The summit is designed not only for individuals exploring change but also for clinicians, coaches, and wellness professionals seeking fresh, practical tools to share with clients.Beyond lectures, the event features live Q&A sessions, providing attendees with an opportunity to ask pressing questions about strategies, challenges, and breakthroughs in a moderated setting.Why It Matters NowConversations around mental health and substance use have come to the forefront. Many people are reassessing old habits, questioning cultural norms, and looking for healthier ways to unwind. Yet stigma around drinking less, but not necessarily quitting, still lingers.The Moderation Mindset Summit provides a safe and welcoming environment for exploring those questions. It’s not about labels. It’s not about judgment. It’s about learning what works for you.How to JoinThe best part? You don’t need to travel or book a hotel. The Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit 2025 is entirely online, making it accessible from anywhere. All you need is a device, an internet connection, and an open mind.Whether you’re moderation-curious, a wellness professional, or simply looking for fresh perspectives, this summit is your chance to be part of a growing movement.Register now for the Moderation Mindset Virtual Summit and take the first step toward rethinking drinking on your terms.

