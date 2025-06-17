Why Flexibility Could Be the Key to Lasting Change: A New Take on Dry July

As Dry(er) July approaches, its impact is clear: it’s not just about drinking less, but about empowering people to redefine their relationship with alcohol on their own terms.

GRANDVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, conversations about alcohol have revolved around two extremes: drink freely or quit entirely. But a growing movement, led by organizations like Moderation Management ™ (MM), is reshaping that narrative, especially during culturally relevant times like Dry July.Rather than focusing on a single solution, MM’s Dry(er) July Kickstart program for 2025 features a choice between Kickstart: Zero Proof and Kickstart: Moderation . Each program offers participants a chance to set personalized goals, whether it’s committing to a 30-day alcohol-free challenge or adopting proven moderation strategies.By prioritizing flexibility and individual choice, Moderation Management’s Kickstart Programs aim to make lasting change feel both achievable and empowering.Traditional alcohol-free challenges often hinge on complete abstinence. While effective for some, Moderation Management’s Dry(er) July Kickstart flips the script, allowing participants to define their own success. Whether it’s cutting back on a few drinks a week or skipping alcohol entirely, every step forward counts."Incremental change is often more sustainable than big sweeping resolutions," says Andrea Pain, Moderation Management's Executive Director. In the book Atomic Habits, author James Clear, an expert on habit formation, suggests that making small incremental improvements is more effective than trying to make big changes all at once.The Kickstart programs aren't just about setting goals. They are about creating a supportive environment for change. Participants gain access to tools, resources, and a like-minded community. This year’s Dry(er) July programs feature exclusive virtual sessions with Molly Watts, author of Breaking the Bottle Legacy and host of The Alcohol Minimalist, and Anna Charles, founder of 90 Days Later and author of The Off Switch, both providing expert guidance and inspiration. Participants are also invited to join twice-weekly online meetings, where they can share their experiences and discuss some of the challenges they are facing during the program."Hearing from people who’ve successfully redefined their relationship with alcohol is incredibly motivating," says Emily, Growth Marketing Director at Moderation Management. "It reminds participants that change is possible and can be uniquely their own."As Dry(er) July approaches, its impact is clear: it’s not just about drinking less, but about empowering people to redefine their relationship with alcohol on their own terms. By offering flexibility, community, and expert support, organizations like Moderation Management are helping individuals take meaningful steps toward lasting change."This July, take the first step toward a healthier relationship with alcohol," says Andrea Pain. "It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being better, one choice at a time."Learn more about Moderation Management's Dry(er) July Kickstart: Moderation and Kickstart: Zero Proof programs, and join the movement at moderationmonth.org.______________________________________Moderation Management is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, dedicated to providing peer support for anyone wishing to develop a healthier and more balanced relationship with alcohol. For more information, visit moderation.org.

