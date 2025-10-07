Grace Leer Announces Sophomore EP 'It Was Worth It' Out Friday, October 10th

Grace Leer Cover GL_Logo_FNL

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country singer-song writer Grace Leer announced today her highly anticipated sophomore EP, “It Was Worth It,” is set for release on October 10, 2025. The six-song project blends heartfelt storytelling with undeniable country soul, further cementing Grace as one of Nashville’s most exciting rising voices.

An independent artist with over 450,000 followers across socials, 15 million global streams, and more than 20 million views on Instagram and Tik Tok, has cultivated a fiercely engaged fan base drawn to her authenticity and fearless artistry. She first broke through with her viral wedding song “Best Friend for Life,” which continues to soundtrack milestone moments for couples around the world and which the video was #1 on VEVO country charts.

Following her self-titled debut EP in 2022, “It Was Worth It “captures a new chapter for Grace – one marked by resilience, heartbreak, and ultimately gratitude. The release will be accompanied by two music videos; one for her current single “Guys That Leave” and another for the EP’s powerful focus track “Didn’t Cry Today.” These videos are executive produced by Grace herself, filmed and directed by Sean O’Halloran and director of photography by Sam Aldrich. Alongside the music, Grace will also drop Taste with Grace: Volume 2 – A Fall Kitchen Playlist, a curated collection of seasonal recipes inspired by the EP’s songs.

“This project is about choosing to embrace the journey, the joy, the loss, the healing and recognizing that in the end, it was all worth it,” Grace shares.

Grace is no stranger to the spotlight; she was a Top 10 finalist on Season 18 of American Idol, a division one soccer player at UC Berkeley, and made her acting debut in the Hallmark Channel movie “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas,” which featured her original song “Star on Top of the Tree.”

Track list & Credits of “It was Worth It.”

• My Minds Made Up- Grace Leer, Nick Wayne, Daniel Agee/produced by Daniel Agee

• Kept the Boots – Grace Leer, Josh Grider, Gunnar Latham/ produced by Daniel Agee

• Wine and Whiskey – Grace Leer, Jason Saenz, Ben Caver, Sarah Haze/ produced by Jason Saenz & Ben Caver

• Didn’t Cry Today (EP Focus Track – Grace Leer, Patricia Conroy, Jon Stark/produced by Daniel Agee

• How Do You Like Me Know?! - Chuck Cannon, Toby Keith /produced by Jared Hampton

• Guys That Leave (current single) -Grace Leer, Tate Howell, Jared Hampton/produced by Jared Hampton

Grace’s live performance resume’ includes direct support from artists such as Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, Eli Young Band, Clay Walker, Logan Mize, Tyler Rich, and more. She has performed at CMA Fest four years running and was recognized as a CMT Next Up Artist. It Was Worth It will be available on all streaming platforms Friday, October 10, 2025.

A New Chapter

As Grace prepares to share her most honest music yet, she is also celebrating a new personal milestone, her engagement. With a wedding chapter on the horizon, fans can expect even more heartfelt storytelling from an artist who has never been afraid to live her truth out loud. Just as her new EP suggests, every twist, turn, and leap of faith has led her here – and for Grace Leer, It Was Worth It.

