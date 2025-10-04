Increasing Recreation Opportunities in the Adirondacks

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of two major recreation and transportation projects that help showcase the beauty, accessibility and adventures available in the Adirondacks. Construction is complete on the third and final phase of the Adirondack Rail Trail, making the 34-mile, multi-use recreational corridor between Lake Placid and Tupper Lake available for all-season enjoyment. In addition, the train platform and maintenance shed project at the Adirondack Scenic Railroad’s Tupper Lake Rail Station is now complete. These transformational projects offer outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking improved passenger rail connectivity more opportunities to experience the Adirondacks.

“The Adirondack Rail Trail and Tupper Lake Rail Station are linked by their long history and their even brighter future in welcoming New Yorkers and tourists to one of our country’s premier natural landscapes,” Governor Hochul said. “The completion of these recreational assets enables visitors to experience the awe of the Adirondacks, connect to nature, boost local economies, and ‘Get Offline, Get Outside’ with year-round activities for all ages and abilities.”

The Adirondack Rail Trail is now open year-round, free of charge, for hikers, bikers, cross-country skiers and snowmobile enthusiasts and connect the communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, and Tupper Lake. The route provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy the unique charm and amenities of the surrounding villages, hamlets, and communities while providing access to miles of breathtaking trails, remote natural habitats, numerous campsites, and abundant waterways in the center of the Adirondack Park. The 34-mile trail corridor has a shallow grade, wide tread, and a firm surface to make it accessible to people with disabilities.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) manages and maintains the trail and the Office of General Services (OGS) led the trail design and construction throughout all three phases. Funding for the almost $40 million rail trail included $13.1 million from the 2022 Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, in addition to capital investments from New York Works and the State’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Adirondack Rail Trail Association (ARTA) also assists DEC with trail maintenance, amenities, and stewardship through a Volunteer Stewardship Agreement with DEC.

In 2020, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and DEC adopted a revised Unit Management Plan, which divided the Remsen to Lake Placid Travel Corridor into two segments – the rail trail and the rail corridor. As part of this plan, NYSDOT completed the track rehabilitation project in 2022 along the 84-mile Remsen to Tupper Lake segment for improved passenger rail service on the Adirondack Railroad.

Work to transform the Rail Trail started in October 2020 when NYSDOT began work to remove rail infrastructure from the Tupper Lake to Lake Placid segment of the corridor. In March 2022, DEC and NYSDOT announced the transfer of jurisdiction to DEC, marking the formal completion of the rail removal phase and the start of the formal trail design and construction phase. The entire corridor remains open to winter snowmobiling managed under the New York State Snowmobile Association.

Complementing the Rail Trail, the Adirondack Railroad is one of the longest active scenic railroads in the continental United States, providing visitors with stops in Old Forge/Thendara and Tupper Lake, where they can explore the scenic wonders of the Adirondacks from the comfort of a train, and disembark to explore the Adirondacks and the newly constructed trail sections including Tupper Lake. In 2023, the Adirondack Railroad provided the first passenger train service to Tupper Lake since the 1980 Winter Olympics. NYSDOT’s $13.5 million upgrade to the Tupper Lake Station, which began in February of 2024, included an 18-foot-wide by 550-foot-long low-level platform with a canopy and wheelchair lifts for accessibility and a baggage platform for loading bicycles and kayaks. A new maintenance shed will facilitate year-round maintenance of the locomotives and improved railroad operations well into the future.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “The Adirondack Rail Trail is an amazing resource built from collaboration and creativity that is connecting all people to nature in all seasons for unique natural experiences. Through Governor Hochul’s leadership and investment, and through collaboration with our partner agencies, this project delivers for the Adirondack region as a whole, transforming communities, boosting tourism, and providing new connections with the treasures of the Adirondacks like never before.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “For walkers, hikers, bikers, snowmobilers, and cross-country skiers, the Adirondack Rail Trail is truly a one-of-a-kind, accessible recreational space. With this completion, New Yorkers and visitors to our state will have unparalleled opportunities to enjoy the stunning Adirondacks, from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake, year-round. OGS is proud to have worked with DEC and DOT under Governor Hochul’s leadership in designing and constructing this trail that connects communities, stimulating local economies, and fostering appreciation for New York’s natural beauty.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With breathtaking scenery and unrivaled landscapes, the Adirondack Region is one of the great natural treasures of New York State that everyone should experience as often as possible. The completion of the Adirondack Rail Trail and the Tupper Lake Rail Station makes it easier to explore this wondrous region, and allows people to do so while leaving the car at home and taking the train or walking! Thanks to Governor Hochul’s steadfast support, the vision to connect New Yorkers to the outdoors is now a reality. The NYS Department of Transportation is proud to have played a role along with our state agency partners in bringing these landmark projects to completion for all to enjoy.”

Adirondack Rail Trail Association Executive Director Julia Goren said, “The opening of the Adirondack Rail Trail marks the realization of a vision over a decade in the making. It connects our communities, drives our local economies, and provides a gateway for residents and visitors alike to experience the beauty and history of the region. We are grateful to Governor Hochul, the leadership of DEC, DOT, OGS, and the local municipal leaders who have believed in and supported this project. Together, we celebrate a dream realized, and a new chapter for our communities.”

Adirondack Railway Preservation Society Board President Luke Irvine said, “The Adirondack Railroad is pleased to be the recipient of the wonderful new rail facility at Tupper Lake. This project has been several years in the making and it has been an amazing process to see it come off of paper and into reality. This is truly a modern well equipped facility which will greatly enhance the railroad operations on this line between Tupper Lake and Utica. Through this project our Governor and New York State Department of Transportation have shown their commitment to the success of this railroad and the communities in which it serves. The Adirondack Railroad also takes this opportunity to acknowledge its own commitment to be good stewards of this facility by offering unique rail experiences to Tupper Lake and the surrounding region whether it be on our trains or railbikes. We sincerely thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her support and determination to undertake this project, as well as our many partners at New York State Department of Transportation for their continued dedication in making it a reality.”

Village of Tupper Lake Mayor Mary Fontana said, “The completion of the Rail Trail and the station is a milestone for Tupper Lake and the North Country. It connects our families and neighbors, draws visitors into our community, and strengthens our downtown and local businesses. This project celebrates our history while opening the door to new opportunities for recreation, tourism, and connection. We are proud to see Tupper Lake at the heart of it.”

DEC is also continuing to restore the Saranac Lake Union Depot for public use and access at the site. The project is helping preserve the historic structure to offer historic interpretation and include a welcoming outdoor experience for the public and operations that complement the Adirondack Rail Trail. In addition, rail trail users should anticipate temporary detours, limited access, or obstructions at certain points of the trail through the month of October for truck and equipment access and signage placement. Up-to-date information on corridor conditions and a public use map are available on I Love New York’s website.

These projects support Governor Hochul’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” campaign, encouraging New York State’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings, and put their mental and physical health first. The trail and upgraded station provide an opportunity to participate in the newly announced Get Offline, Get Outside Challenge by providing a tool to inspire youth to engage in outdoor activities.