G20 Summit in Rio: Shaping a Sustainable Future with Global Leaders on Climate, Health, and Innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- G20 Brazil: The Rio Summit Background Publication is Live Now.• G20 leaders are gathering in Rio de Janeiro under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”• Key topics under discussion are energy transition, sustainable development and multilateral institutional reform• The latest summit background book, G20 Brazil: The Rio Summit, features high-profile voices from a broad range of organisations on the world’s most pressing issuesThis year’s G20 summit, to be held from 18–19 November in Rio de Janeiro, will be the first time Brazil hosts the global economic forum.Chaired by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the summit is taking place under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”. With that in mind, this year’s edition of the briefing book, G20 Brazil: The Rio Summit, opens the floor to prominent voices from government, the business sector and civil society to discuss central themes, including energy transition, sustainable development and multilateral institutional reform.In exclusives, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argues for bold climate action; Charles Michel, President of the European Council, calls for reinvigorated multilateralism; Norway’s Jonas Gahr Støre focuses on global health governance; and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi urges his G20 colleagues to work for a world free of poverty.As a special feature available on The Global Governance Project website, Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro talks about his views on Portugal’s involvement in this year’s G20 and the forum’s value in shaping global solutions. The full-length version of President El-Sisi’s article is also available.With just six years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, contributors examine the root causes of inequality and push for accelerated progress by way of increased cooperation, digital innovation and greater accountability.On the topic of health, the prestigious line-up of authors counts Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympics Committee.Elsewhere, Sonia Guajajara, Brazil’s minister of state for Indigenous peoples advocates for the role of Indigenous peoples in combating climate change and Margareth Menezes, Brazil’s minister of culture, shows how culture drives inclusive development and sustainable progress. Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency, discusses the barriers to a just energy transition, and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the OECD, details the work being done in collaboration with the G20 to support sustainable economic growth.These figures are joined by representatives from the United Nations, the Financial Stability Board, OPEC, the World Customs Organization, the ITU, the International Labour Organization, the World Meteorological Organization, and more.G20 Brazil: The Rio Summit is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group Ltd, a London-based publishing company, and the G20 Research Group based at Trinity College in the University of Toronto.View G20 Brazil: The Rio Summit online at https://bit.ly/G20Rio Twitter: @GloGovProj

