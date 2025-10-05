Centripe Pricing Plan Unveiled: Essentials and Unlimited Tiers Now Available

Centripe CRM Pricing Plan

CRM Platform Announces Transparent Monthly Pricing and AI Features to Support Agencies at All Growth Stages

Centripe’s predictive analytics reshaped our sales forecasting and pipeline management. Having these tools in one platform has simplified our operations and supported faster growth.” — Michael Rodriguez, CEO of GrowthMax Agency

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centripe CRM has officially launched its simplified pricing structure for its all-in-one, AI-powered growth platform, designed to help agencies capture, nurture, and close leads in a single system. The new pricing model introduces two clear tiers—Essentials and Unlimited—each tailored to meet the operational and budgetary needs of scaling businesses.The announcement follows growing demand from digital agencies and consulting firms seeking a unified CRM solution that eliminates the need for multiple third-party tools. With Centripe, agencies can reduce operational complexity while benefiting from intelligent automation that improves efficiency across the customer lifecycle.==>> For more information, or to begin a trial, visit: https://www.centripe.ai Centripe Pricing: Two Tiers, One Unified Platform.The Essentials PlanPriced at $99 per month, offers foundational access to Centripe's core CRM platform and key sales and marketing tools. It includes unlimited contacts, users, and accounts, and supports up to three sub-accounts—ideal for growing teams or small agencies managing multiple clients.Key features of the Essentials Plan include:- CRM platform and deal pipeline- Website, funnel, and landing page builder- Workflow automation and AI marketing engine- Email and SMS campaign tools (integrated via existing providers)- Unified inbox with AI chatbot- Analytics and reporting dashboards- UTM and link tracking- Course and membership page support- Page/form/survey builders powered by AI- Onboarding and migration assistance- Email support==>> To begin a trial, visit: https://www.centripe.ai/essential-plan The Unlimited PlanAvailable at $299 per month, expands upon the Essentials Plan with enhanced scalability and white-label functionality. It is designed for agencies that manage multiple client accounts or deliver CRM solutions under their own brand.Additional features exclusive to the Unlimited Plan:- Unlimited sub-accounts- White-label platform with custom branding and domains- SaaS mode for resellers- Custom objects and advanced data modeling- Full API access for integration flexibility- Sales forecasting and territory management- Priority support via email, live chat, and phoneBoth plans include a 14-day free trial, with no setup fees. Credit card registration is required; however, accounts can be canceled at any point during the trial without incurring charges.==>> To begin a trial, visit: https://www.centripe.ai/unlimited-plan Centripe AI Features Included at No Additional CostCentripe integrates advanced AI tools into all pricing tiers to assist teams in automating processes, optimizing engagement, and improving decision-making. These tools are available without any added AI usage fees.Included AI tools:- AI Copilot for CRM automation and guided insights- AI Receptionist for 24/7 lead qualification and scheduling- Predictive analytics for forecasting and conversion optimization- AI-generated content for emails and marketing assets- Workflow automation informed by behavioral data- AI-powered lead scoring based on engagement and value- Sentiment detection and message categorization- Voice AI to enhance customer interaction analysisThese tools support a more efficient customer lifecycle, with many users reporting significant time savings and improved conversion metrics.Centripe Customer Experience and ImpactCentripe clients have highlighted measurable benefits in productivity and business growth."Our marketing processes became dramatically more efficient within weeks," said Emily Thompson, Sales Manager at Local Services Co. "The Essentials Plan helped us automate communications and gave us a complete view of our pipeline."Sarah Chen, Marketing Director at TechFlow Solutions, added, "We’ve reduced the time spent on manual tasks by over 20 hours a week thanks to Centripe’s AI integrations. The CRM has become a central part of how we scale our outreach."Commitment to Transparency and Support Centripe’s pricing model prioritizes clarity, consistency, and long-term scalability. All users receive onboarding assistance and access to a robust knowledge base. While Essentials users have access to email-based support, Unlimited subscribers benefit from prioritized, multi-channel support.In addition, Centripe offers a white-label program that allows agencies to deliver customized CRM experiences under their own brand, complete with branded domains and a centralized agency dashboard for client oversight."Our goal is to make enterprise-grade CRM and automation accessible to agencies of all sizes, without hidden fees or complicated pricing structures," said Jordan Malik, Head of Product at Centripe. "This release reflects our commitment to transparency and putting users first."Availability Centripe’s updated pricing structure is available globally and can be accessed directly via its official website. A free 14-day trial is open to all new users interested in evaluating the platform’s capabilities in a live environment. Interested users can also learn more at https://olusoladavid.com/centripe About Centripe CRMCentripe is an AI-powered CRM platform designed to unify sales, marketing, and customer success tools within a single interface. Tailored for agencies and consultants, Centripe automates lead capture, nurturing, and conversion processes using machine learning, automation, and advanced analytics. With over 5,000 active users worldwide, Centripe is redefining agency operations through simplicity, intelligence, and scale.

