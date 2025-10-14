New Report Breaks Down GoHighLevel White Label Pricing for Agencies

GoHighLevel White Label Pricing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a newly published analysis, Torch Enterprise LLC today releases an in-depth report dissecting the GoHighLevel white-label pricing — specifically the SaaS Pro (white-label) plan — to guide marketing agencies, consultants, and SaaS resellers. The report, accessible at https://olusoladavid.com/gohighlevel-whitelabel , serves as a comparative resource, providing clarity on costs, features, risks, and revenue potential under GoHighLevel’s white-label (SaaS) model.This report arrives during a period of rising interest in white label CRMs and SaaS packaging by digital agencies seeking predictable recurring revenue models.Key Findings & Pricing BreakdownThe newly released report offers a comprehensive examination of GoHighLevel’s pricing tiers, with a special spotlight on the SaaS Pro (white label) plan, which unlocks the ability for agencies to resell the platform under their own branding.GoHighLevel Pricing OverviewTo help agencies evaluate the value of the white label tier, the report begins by outlining GoHighLevel’s three main pricing plans, each designed for different stages of agency growth and client management complexity:- Starter Plan — $97/month:Designed for solo professionals or new agencies, the Starter Plan provides one account with essential CRM, funnel, email marketing, and automation tools. However, it lacks multi-client management and white label capabilities.- Unlimited Plan — $297/month:Aimed at agencies managing multiple clients, this plan unlocks unlimited sub-accounts, allowing users to onboard multiple businesses within a single dashboard. Still, it does not provide white-label or SaaS functionality. The branding remains GoHighLevel’s, and revenue cannot be generated through direct software resale.- SaaS Pro Plan (White Label) — $497/month:This top-tier plan enables agencies to operate as full-fledged SaaS providers. It includes every feature from the Unlimited plan, plus powerful tools for white labeling, automated onboarding, rebilling, and client subscription management.Annual Billing AdvantageFor agencies opting for annual billing, GoHighLevel offers a pricing incentive. The SaaS Pro plan, billed annually at approximately $4,970, effectively includes two free months compared to monthly billing. This represents a ~16.6% discount, which can be reinvested into support infrastructure, marketing, or onboarding tools.This billing flexibility is crucial for agencies forecasting long-term client acquisition and retention, offering savings and simplified budget planning.What the SaaS Pro (White Label) Plan UnlocksThe report emphasizes that the SaaS Pro plan is the only package that activates GoHighLevel’s “SaaS Mode” — a robust framework that transforms agencies from service providers into branded software vendors.Key features unlocked in this plan include:1. SaaS Mode with Auto Sub‑Account Creation:Agencies can package and resell the CRM as their own software product. New clients are automatically onboarded into branded sub-accounts upon sign-up, creating a seamless SaaS experience.2. White Label Branding:This includes a white-labeled desktop app, where all GoHighLevel branding is removed and replaced with the agency’s own. Agencies can also offer a white-labeled mobile app (iOS/Android), either via GoHighLevel's app service or by publishing it independently for an additional cost.3. Stripe-Based Subscription Billing:Agencies can create recurring billing plans using Stripe, enabling subscription-based access to the CRM. Pricing is set by the agency, allowing for flexible revenue models.4. Rebilling Features for Usage-Based Services:Agencies can mark up costs on usage-based features such as SMS, email, and AI credits, profiting from client consumption of communication tools.5. Advanced API Access and Custom Object Support:SaaS Pro users can integrate deeply with other systems, use custom fields, and expand the CRM’s functionality for niche industries or advanced automation.6. Priority Support and Admin Analytics:White label accounts receive faster support response times and deeper analytics, including insights into client usage patterns and platform engagement, which can inform upsell opportunities or churn prevention strategies.7. By centralizing these tools, GoHighLevel’s SaaS Pro plan provides a true infrastructure-as-a-service solution for marketing agencies ready to scale their business model beyond project work.Additionally, the ability to remove all GoHighLevel branding and present the platform entirely under the agency’s name is a core white label selling point.The report also acknowledges that while a white label for desktop is integrated, a fully branded mobile app may require an additional add-on cost depending on configuration.Hidden and Incremental Costs to ConsiderWhile the $497/month SaaS Pro plan provides substantial value, the report highlights several often-overlooked costs that agencies should factor into their total cost of ownership. These additional expenses, though individually modest, can accumulate and impact profitability if not properly anticipated.1. Transaction Fees (Stripe and Other Gateways)Agencies leveraging Stripe or similar payment processors for client subscriptions must account for standard transaction fees, typically around 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction in the U.S. These fees vary by country and can increase for high-risk or international payments. For agencies billing clients $197/month, Stripe fees alone could reduce net revenue by $5.02 per client per month — adding up quickly across dozens of accounts.Example:- 20 clients × $197 = $3,940 gross revenue/month- Stripe fees (~2.9%) = approx. $114.26/month- Net after fees = $3,825.74/month (before other costs)2. Branding Infrastructure (Domains, SSL, DNS)Operating under a white-labeled identity requires more than just logo changes. Agencies typically incur $10–$20/month in ongoing domain-related expenses:- Primary and subdomain registration (e.g., crm.youragency.com)- Secure SSL certificates (often bundled with hosts but sometimes separate)- DNS management tools for domain-based email or sub-account routingFor agencies managing multiple brands or client-facing domains, these costs may scale with growth.3. Support and Maintenance (Including App Publishing)Maintaining a white-labeled platform comes with ongoing technical obligations:- App publishing: For those offering white-labeled mobile apps, publishing to the App Store and Google Play may require additional fees, development time, and ongoing updates. Apple’s developer account alone costs $99/year, and app submissions often require coordination with GoHighLevel’s team or a third-party provider.- Bug fixes and platform updates: Though GoHighLevel handles core development, agencies remain responsible for communicating platform changes to clients and maintaining their own onboarding and training materials.- Support staffing: As client bases grow, agencies may need to hire or outsource customer support agents, which represents a fixed overhead cost not included in GoHighLevel's base pricing.4. Onboarding, Training, and Customer Success OverheadLaunching a white-labeled SaaS isn't purely technical — it requires robust onboarding and client education to reduce churn:- Custom onboarding workflows- Recorded video tutorials or documentation- Live training sessions or walkthroughs- Ongoing support touchpoints and success check-insMany agencies underestimate how much time and energy is required to educate clients on platform features, especially when clients are less tech-savvy. If left unsupported, clients may cancel — increasing churn and reducing long-term profit.5. Marketing and Sales EnablementSelling a SaaS product requires a marketing strategy distinct from that of traditional services. Agencies must consider the cost of:- Website and funnel creation- Copywriting and branding assets- Paid ads or lead gen campaigns- Demo videos and testimonials- CRM and sales automation tools (sometimes layered on top of GoHighLevel)While some of these can be built using GoHighLevel itself, scaling visibility and lead conversion typically requires external tools or budget allocations.By detailing these hidden and incremental costs, the report aims to provide agencies with a realistic forecast of their operational margins. The goal is to prevent premature scaling and ensure every new account adds true profit rather than unexpected overhead. Armed with this insight, agencies can develop pricing strategies that are sustainable, not just competitive.Market Context and TrendsIn recent years, more marketing agencies and consultants have eyed white labeling and SaaS models as a path to recurring, scalable income beyond one-off services. The report includes qualitative trend observations:A rising number of agencies are bundling CRM/software products under their own brand to reduce customer churn and increase customer stickiness.Early adopters of white label platforms report double-digit increases in client lifetime value due to integrated SaaS offerings.GoHighLevel’s positioning as one of the few marketing CRMs offering white label/SaaS capabilities differentiates it from many competitors lacking that feature.These trends indicate that agencies adopting white label SaaS earlier may gain a competitive advantage in client retention and product differentiation.Use Cases & Revenue ModelsTo help readers envision real-world scenarios, the report provides sample use cases:Agency Reseller ModelA marketing agency rebrands GoHighLevel as “MyAgencyCRM,” charging clients $197/month per account. With 20 client accounts, total revenue is $3,940/month before costs. After deducting platform fees, transaction costs, and support, the net margin can still be favorable.Tiered SaaS Offering ModelAgencies offer tiered plans (e.g., Basic, Pro, Enterprise) with bundled services (funnels, onboarding, templates). They may offer discounts for annual commitments or longer contracts to lock clients in.Hybrid Service + SaaS ModelSome agencies may continue to deliver bespoke services (ad campaigns, funnel builds) bundled with the white label platform access, justifying higher monthly fees.By walking through these scenarios, the report empowers agencies to model their own pricing structures and revenue forecasts.Why This Report MattersAs white label SaaS adoption accelerates among marketing agencies, understanding the financial implications of platforms like GoHighLevel has become essential. Yet, despite the growth of the sector, many agency owners still grapple with one core question: Is the $497/month SaaS Pro plan truly worth the investment?The newly published report from Torch Enterprise LLC addresses this question head-on, delivering the kind of pricing clarity and operational insight that most vendors and sales pages fail to provide. By walking through exact features, cost structures, revenue models, and hidden expenses, the guide equips agencies to make confident, data-backed decisions—not guesses.In 2025, the agency landscape is increasingly competitive. Offering software-as-a-service under a custom brand has become more than a trend—it’s a differentiator. However, launching a white label SaaS product without understanding the full cost and effort involved can lead to mispricing, poor margins, and ultimately, unsustainable growth.This report fills a critical knowledge gap by:- Breaking down the real cost of white labeling, including hidden fees and infrastructure needs- Outlining clear revenue scenarios and pricing strategies to maximize profit- Providing case assumptions and use cases that reflect agency realities, not marketing theory- Helping readers evaluate if SaaS mode aligns with their client base, resources, and long-term goalsBy publishing this resource, Torch Enterprise LLC not only supports agency owners in their decision-making process—it also positions itself as a trusted advisor at the intersection of marketing tech, SaaS, and digital entrepreneurship.Whether you're considering white labeling for the first time or evaluating your current GoHighLevel setup, the report offers timely, actionable intelligence.How to Access the Full ReportThe full version of the report—complete with pricing tables, use case templates, downloadable calculators, and setup tips—is available for free at:Readers are encouraged to explore the interactive tools and supplementary resources included to gain a deeper understanding of GoHighLevel’s white label model and how to implement it profitably in 2025 and beyond.About Olusola DavidOlusola David is a digital strategist and researcher focused on SaaS enablement for marketing agencies. His work centers on evaluating platforms like GoHighLevel through the lens of usability, cost-efficiency, and scalability. With a background in CRM systems and white label solutions, David provides data-driven analysis to help agencies navigate critical software decisions in today’s competitive digital landscape.

