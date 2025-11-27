GoHighLevel Black Friday & Cyber Week Launches 50% Discount for 2025

GoHighLevel BFCM

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, the all-in-one platform built to empower marketing agencies, entrepreneurs, and SaaS resellers, has officially launched its 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Week promotional campaign. For a limited time, the company is offering 50% off all subscription plans for the first three months, giving new and upgrading users access to its full suite of white-labeled tools and AI-powered features at a significantly reduced cost.The promotion runs in two phases:Black Friday Week Promo: Monday, November 24 at 8:00 AM PST through Sunday, November 30 at 11:59 PM PSTCyber Week Promo: Monday, December 1 at 12:00 AM PST through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 PM PSTThe discount applies to all subscription tiers and is available via the official offer link: https://olusoladavid.com/gohighlevel-bfcm What’s Included in the OfferDuring the promotional window, new users and existing customers upgrading their plans will receive 50% off their subscription for the first three months. This discount applies across all GoHighLevel subscription tiers:1. Starter PlanOriginal Price: $97/monthBlack Friday & Cyber Week Price: $48.50/month for the first 3 monthsIncludes:- One sub-account (ideal for managing a single business or client)- CRM & pipeline management- Unlimited sales funnels and landing pages- Website builder-Email marketing and SMS campaigns-Call tracking and recording-Booking calendar-Reputation management-Mobile app access-Basic automation and workflow builder- Form and survey builder- Stripe integration for invoicing and paymentsWho it's for:Freelancers, small agencies, consultants, or solo entrepreneurs looking for an all-in-one platform to manage client communications, lead generation, and marketing campaigns under one roof.2. Unlimited PlanOriginal Price: $297/monthBlack Friday & Cyber Week Price: $148.50/month for the first 3 monthsIncludes everything in the Starter Plan, plus:- Unlimited sub-accounts (ideal for serving multiple clients)-Agency dashboard for managing multiple accounts- Branded desktop app-White-labeled platform (custom domain, logos, and branding)-API access-Priority support-Zapier and native integrationsWho it's for:Agencies and marketing firms serving multiple clients who need to automate client deliverables, manage performance at scale, and deliver branded services.3. Pro SaaS PlanOriginal Price: $497/monthBlack Friday & Cyber Week Price: $248.50/month for the first 3 monthsIncludes everything in the Unlimited Plan, plus:- SaaS Mode: Turn your GoHighLevel setup into a productized SaaS platform- SaaS configurator: Create and manage pricing tiers for your software-as-a-service- Stripe subscription management tools- Automated customer billing- Advanced white-label mobile app (with your agency’s branding in app stores)- AI Employee access – Full functionality to automate lead follow-ups, customer engagement, and appointment booking using GHL conversational AI- Affiliate management systemWho it's for:Entrepreneurs and agencies ready to scale by building recurring revenue through white-labeled SaaS services. The Pro plan supports complete automation of customer acquisition, onboarding, service delivery, and billing.This limited-time discount is designed to support marketing professionals, agency owners, and SaaS founders looking to scale their systems heading into Q1 2026. With 50% off for three months, users can unlock premium tools without long-term risk—making it easier to test new campaigns, package services, or grow recurring revenue.With each plan, users can consolidate tools, save on third-party software, and move faster,” said Shaun Clark, CEO of GoHighLevel. “The 50% discount makes it even more accessible to get started or scale up.Community Reaction: Holiday Discount Sparks Buzz on RedditAhead of GoHighLevel’s official announcement, members of the CRM and marketing tech community took to online forums to discuss whether a Black Friday or Cyber Monday promotion would be offered in 2025.In a recent Reddit thread on r/CRMSoftware , users questioned the availability, with one commenter writing:“Black Friday Week runs Nov 24, 2025 – Nov 30, 2025; Cyber-Week continues Dec 1 – Dec 7. The promotion gives 50% off for the first 3 months on all plans if you sign up during that window.”The conversation emphasized the importance of trusting official sources:“The deals they offer are normally posted right on their website, not on random pages.”GoHighLevel’s campaign directly addresses this interest with clear terms and a verified sign-up page.AI Employee: A New Era of AutomationThis year’s promotion also highlights GoHighLevel’s latest innovation: AI Employee, a groundbreaking feature that brings artificial intelligence into daily agency operations. AI Employee is designed to act like a full-time virtual team member capable of handling:- Lead follow-up via SMS, email, and calls- 24/7 client communication with context awareness- Calendar booking and meeting reminders- Real-time conversation summaries and CRM updatesThe AI Employee feature integrates seamlessly with existing HighLevel workflows and is fully customizable to match brand tone and communication goals.Core Platform FeaturesGoHighLevel is recognized as one of the most comprehensive platforms for agencies and marketers. Its tools are designed to replace multiple subscriptions by centralizing essential business functions under one dashboard.Key features include:- CRM & Pipeline Management: Full customer lifecycle tracking and automation- Funnel & Website Builder: Drag-and-drop interface for landing pages, sales funnels, and lead capture- Marketing Automation: Email campaigns, SMS, ringless voicemail drops, and more- White Labeling: Brand the entire platform as your own, including domain, emails, and mobile app- SaaS Mode: Built-in tools to launch and sell your own SaaS using GoHighLevel’s infrastructure- Client Management Dashboard: Give clients access to their own login, dashboards, and analytics- Reputation Management: Google and Facebook review collection and monitoring tools- AI-Powered Chat and Responses: In-platform AI features, now expanded with AI EmployeeWhy Black Friday & Cyber Week Matter for AgenciesThe timing of this promotion aligns with agency buying behavior heading into Q1. For many marketers, Black Friday through Cyber Week is a critical window to invest in tools that will support client acquisition, campaign fulfillment, and scaling in the new year.GoHighLevel’s offer is structured to give users a full 90-day runway at reduced cost to:- Set up automations- Launch white-labeled platforms- Implement lead gen campaigns- Train new users- Package and resell tools under a SaaS modelDesigned for Agencies, Built for GrowthGoHighLevel is uniquely positioned in the marketing technology space. Unlike traditional SaaS tools built for individual use cases, HighLevel is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) tailored for digital agencies and resellers.- Agencies can white-label the system and resell it under their own brand- Marketers can package recurring services like CRM, websites, and funnels- Entrepreneurs can build their own SaaS business on GoHighLevel’s backboneThe platform supports thousands of agencies and over 100,000 users globally, helping automate client onboarding, nurture leads, and reduce churn—all from a single login.How to Claim the OfferTo access the 50% discount during Black Friday or Cyber Week, users must sign up or upgrade through the official GoHighLevel promotion link:- No promo code required- Automatically applies to all plan types- Applies for new users and eligible upgrades- Expires at 11:59 PM PST on December 7, 2025About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is an all-in-one marketing and automation platform designed specifically for agencies, marketers, and SaaS entrepreneurs. Launched in 2018 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the platform consolidates CRM, marketing automation, funnel building, AI features, and white-label SaaS tools into one seamless solution. GoHighLevel enables its users to deliver scalable client services, streamline internal operations, and build their own branded software solutions. Thousands of agencies worldwide rely on GoHighLevel to grow faster, serve better, and automate smarter.

