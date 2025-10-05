Centripe CRM Unveils All‑in‑One AI Growth Engine for Agencies

Centripe CRM

Aims to replace 15+ business tools by unifying sales, marketing, and customer success in one AI‑powered platform.

Moving from a fragmented CRM ecosystem to Centripe consolidated our workflows and improved team productivity” — Lisa Rodriguez, Operations Director, TechStart

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centripe CRM today announced the launch of its new, all-in-one AI growth engine designed specifically for digital agencies and growth firms. By combining sales, marketing, and customer success capabilities into a single platform, Centripe helps agencies reduce tool sprawl, centralize data, and accelerate growth.Many digital agencies today juggle a fragmented tech stack—CRMs, email tools, SMS platforms, live chat software, appointment schedulers, pipeline tools, and more. The result: excessive costs, duplicate data, inefficient handoffs, and lost leads. Centripe CRM aims to change that.Built from the ground up for agencies ready to scale, Centripe provides a unified AI platform that handles the entire customer journey—from lead capture to closing—under one roof. The platform addresses the key pain points of tool fragmentation, manual processes, and inconsistent reporting.With the official launch, Centripe is now available to agencies worldwide, offering a 14-day free trial, fast setup, 24/7 support, and white-label capabilities tailored for resellers and agencies.==>> To begin a trial, visit: https://www.centripe.ai Centripe CRM OverviewOne Platform, Three Pillars: Capture, Nurture, CloseCentripe’s architecture is built around three integrated modules:1. Capture:This module ensures no lead slips through the cracks. Whether through AI-powered forms, landing pages, embedded webchat, or social media capture, Centripe gathers leads from every touchpoint automatically.- AI Website Builder- Smart Forms- Webchat Integration- Social Media Capture2. Nurture:Once a lead is captured, Centripe helps build relationships at scale. It supports automated emails, SMS campaigns, and AI‑driven conversations that dynamically adapt as prospects engage.- Email Marketing- SMS Automation- AI Voice Agents- Omni-Channel Messaging3. Close:Converting leads into customers is seamless with built-in appointment scheduling, pipeline management, deal tracking, and automated follow-ups.- Appointment Scheduler- Pipeline Management- Deal Tracking- Automated Follow-upsUnder the hood, Centripe’s AI agents (Bot, Voice AI, Copilot) work 24/7 to assist with engagement, sentiment detection, and workflow automation. Features like Workflow Action and AI-powered funnel builders further enhance automation and efficiency.Centripe also supports deep integrations—200+ tools including Zapier, Google Workspace, Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Facebook, Instagram, QuickBooks, Twilio, and more. For integrations not yet supported, the Centripe team offers custom-building options, ensuring flexibility and extensibility.With built-in unified reporting and analytics, agencies gain full visibility into every stage of the funnel—all without juggling multiple dashboards or manual data exports.Centripe CRM Key Benefits & MetricsCentripe’s promise is not just integration—but measurable impact. The following highlights demonstrate real-world scale and efficiency.Cost reduction & simplification- By consolidating 15+ tools into one platform, agencies can reduce tech spend by up to 80%.- Centralized data removes duplication, integration headaches, and configuration overhead.- Single sign-on and unified reporting streamline operations.Adoption and scale- Over 5,000 growing businesses already use Centripe.- Monthly metrics: 100,000+ messages sent, 200,000+ leads generated, and over 1 million conversations handled.- These numbers reflect active engagement and a robust infrastructure poised to scale further.Time & productivity gains- Automation of follow-ups, campaign triggers, and lead routing saves teams 10+ hours weekly.- AI use reduces manual tasks and ensures faster lead responses, minimizing lead decay.- Consistent omnichannel experience helps agencies maintain higher engagement and conversion rates.By eliminating tool fragmentation, agencies can adapt faster, respond sooner to leads, and base decisions on live, unified data.White Label & CustomizationCentripe is not just a tool for internal use—it’s designed to empower agencies and consultants to resell or embed the platform as their own:- Full Branding Control: Customize the interface, colors, logos, and domain to reflect your brand.- Own Domain Hosting: Deploy on your own domain with SSL, giving clients a seamless branded experience.- Client Portfolio Management: Handle multiple client accounts with role-based permissions and centralized oversight.- Agency Dashboard: Analyze metrics across client accounts and benchmark performance.- Recurring Revenue: Agencies can resell Centripe, generating new revenue streams without development overhead.- Dedicated Support & Onboarding: White-label clients receive white-glove support and onboarding assistance, reducing friction for agencies.These capabilities make Centripe not just an internal operations solution but a product offering agencies can package and scale.Centripe Full Features OverviewCentripe CRM delivers a unified, AI-powered platform packed with robust tools designed to support the entire customer journey — from lead capture to deal closure — in one streamlined system. Below is a breakdown of its core and advanced features.Lead Capture & Conversion Tools- AI Website Builder: Quickly create high-converting, mobile-responsive websites with drag-and-drop ease and AI assistance.- Smart Forms: Dynamic, customizable forms that adapt to user behavior and integrate seamlessly with your CRM.- Webchat Integration: Real-time webchat to engage visitors and capture leads automatically.- Social Media Capture: Pull leads directly from Facebook, Instagram, and other social channels with minimal setup.- Landing Pages & Funnels: Build conversion-optimized landing pages and multi-step funnels with analytics tracking.Marketing Automation & Engagement- Email Marketing: Design and automate branded email campaigns with segmentation and performance tracking.- SMS Automation: Reach leads with timely text messages through integrated SMS workflows.- AI Voice Agents: Engage prospects with voice-based outreach and support using AI-driven speech processing.- Omni-Channel Messaging: Communicate across channels including email, SMS, voice, and social—all within one interface.- Campaign Sequencing: Automate complex lead nurturing flows triggered by user actions or time-based conditions.Sales & Pipeline Management- Appointment Scheduler: Enable leads to book directly into team calendars with automated confirmations and reminders.- Pipeline Management: Track deal stages, assign owners, and forecast sales within a customizable pipeline view.- Deal Tracking: Monitor lead progress from contact to close, with real-time updates and team collaboration tools.- Automated Follow-ups: Send timely, personalized follow-ups based on prospect behavior and engagement.AI-Driven Productivity Tools- AI Bot: Respond to inquiries 24/7 with context-aware, intelligent responses.- Voice AI: Analyze call sentiment and intent to optimize conversations and follow-ups.- Copilot CRM Assistant: Offers smart suggestions and task automation inside the CRM interface.- Workflow Automation: Automate internal operations using pre-built and custom AI actions.- Funnel Builder Agent: Assists in building funnels optimized for conversions based on performance data.- Social Media Agent: Schedules posts, analyzes engagement, and automates interactions across platforms.Customization & White Labeling- Full Branding Control: Customize colors, logos, and themes to align with your agency’s brand identity.- Domain Hosting: Launch your Centripe portal under your own domain, with SSL encryption included.- Client Management: Manage multiple client accounts with role-based access and permissions.- Agency Dashboard: Get aggregated metrics, usage insights, and account health indicators across all sub-accounts.Integrations & Extensibility- 200+ Built-In Integrations: Connect with popular platforms like Google Workspace, Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Mailchimp, and Zoom.- Zapier Support: Access 5,000+ additional integrations through Centripe’s Zapier connector.- Custom Integrations: Enterprise clients can request or build custom integrations with API support.- API Access: Full API documentation is available for developers to build or extend functionality.Analytics & Reporting- Unified Reporting Dashboard: View sales, marketing, and support KPIs in one place.- Custom Dashboards: Create personalized dashboards with filters, charts, and drill-downs.- Attribution Tracking: Measure marketing ROI and track the full customer journey across touchpoints.- Lead Source Analysis: Understand which channels drive the most valuable leads and conversions.Support & Onboarding- 24/7 Live Chat Support: Available globally to resolve issues in real time.- Priority Phone Support: Included in the Unlimited Plan for urgent or complex needs.- Knowledge Base: Extensive documentation, tutorials, and video walkthroughs.- Dedicated Success Managers: Personalized onboarding and optimization guidance for white-label clients and agencies.Centripe Pricing Plan OverviewCentripe offers transparent and scalable pricing to meet the evolving needs of growing agencies.Essentials Plan – $99/MonthThe Essentials Plan includes full access to Centripe’s core CRM and its three main modules: Capture, Nurture, and Close. Agencies benefit from unlimited contacts, users, and accounts, along with built-in tools such as a website, funnel, and landing page builder, plus an AI-powered marketing engine. This plan is ideal for small to mid-sized agencies looking to centralize operations and automate key workflows.Unlimited Plan – $299/MonthThe Unlimited Plan builds on all the features of the Essentials Plan and is tailored for agencies that require more flexibility and scale. It includes unlimited sub-accounts, support for custom objects, full API access, white-label capabilities, and priority customer support. This plan is best suited for multi-client agencies and those planning to resell or brand Centripe under their own identity.Both plans come with a 14-day free trial, no setup fees, and 24/7 support, offering a risk-free way to explore the platform. Interested user can learn more here: https://olusoladavid.com/centripe Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)1. Who is Centripe designed for?Centripe is built for digital agencies, marketing firms, consultants, growth teams, and SaaS businesses wanting to streamline their operations and resell a branded solution.2. How long does onboarding or setup take?Most agencies can complete setup in as little as 5 minutes, thanks to guided workflows, templates, and intuitive UI.3. What integrations are available?Centripe supports direct connection with 200+ popular tools (Zapier, Stripe, Shopify, Slack, Google Workspace, Twilio, QuickBooks, etc.). Custom integration requests are also accommodated.4. Is there a trial or free version?Yes — a 14-day free trial is available with full access to core features. No credit card is required to start.5. What support is available?Centripe provides 24/7 live chat, priority phone support, a knowledge base, tutorials, and optional dedicated onboarding success managers.6. Can agencies white-label Centripe and resell it?Absolutely. The platform is built to allow full branding, domain hosting, client account management, and revenue-sharing models so agencies can monetize Centripe as their own product.7. How does pricing scale with usage?All plans include unlimited users, accounts, and contacts. Pricing grows only when you upgrade to higher tiers (e.g. from Essentials to Unlimited), not with increased usage within a plan.8. Is data migration supported?Yes — Centripe offers import options from popular CRMs, spreadsheets, and marketing tools. For complex migrations, the support team can assist.9. Do you offer discounts or custom plans?Occasionally, special pricing or enterprise-level plans may be available. Agencies with high volume or business scale can contact Centripe’s sales team for custom arrangements.About Centripe CRMCentripe CRM is a next-generation AI-powered growth engine designed to unify sales, marketing, and customer success within a single platform. Created for agencies, consultants, and growth teams, Centripe solves the fragmentation and inefficiency of tool sprawl with powerful AI automation, deep customization, and white-label capabilities. With thousands of users globally, Centripe aims to redefine how agencies scale sustainably and intelligently.

