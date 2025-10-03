Senate Bill 1027 Printer's Number 1189
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - ethnicity, ancestry, sex, gender, gender identity, gender
expression, sexual orientation or disability of another
individual [or], group of individuals[, he commits an offense
under any other provision of this article or] or a person with
whom the individual or group is associated, the person commits a
personal injury crime as defined in section 103 of the act of
November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the Crime Victims
Act, which results in bodily injury, an offense under Chapter 33
(relating to arson, criminal mischief and other property
destruction) [exclusive of section 3307 (relating to
institutional vandalism)] or an offense under section 3503
(relating to criminal trespass) with respect to such individual
or his or her property or with respect to one or more members of
such group or to their property.
* * *
(b.1) Construction.--Nothing in this section may be
construed to prohibit, limit or punish religiously motivated
speech or conduct that is otherwise protected by the
Constitution of the United States, the Constitution of
Pennsylvania or the act of December 9, 2002 (P.L.1701, No.214),
known as the Religious Freedom Protection Act.
(c) Definition.--As used in this section "malicious
intention" means the intention to commit any act, the commission
of which is a necessary element of any offense referred to in
subsection (a) motivated by hatred toward the race, color,
religion [or], national origin, ethnicity, ancestry, sex,
gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation
or disability of another individual or group of individuals.
Section 2. Section 8309(a) of Title 42 is amended and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
