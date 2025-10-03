Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1192
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - bias, provided that, from the perspective of the community
affected, the community service will not increase the risk of
further violence or intimidation against that community.
(b) Condition of parole.--A person convicted of an offense
under 18 Pa.C.S. § 2710 may be required as a condition of parole
to:
(1) complete at least eight hours of educational
instruction relating to the community against whom the person
convicted has shown bias; or
(2) complete at least eight hours of community service
in benefit to the community against whom the person has shown
bias, provided that, from the perspective of the community
affected, the community service will not increase the risk of
further violence or intimidation against that community.
§ 9739. Community impact statements.
(a) Submittal and consideration.--Representatives of a
community affected by a crime of which a defendant has been
convicted shall have the right to submit a community impact
statement prior to the imposition of a sentence on a defendant
who was convicted of violating 18 Pa.C.S. § 2710(a) (relating to
hate-based intimidation) . A court shall, when available,
consider the community impact statement in determining the
appropriate sentence to be imposed on the defendant. If more
than one community is affected, representatives of each affected
community may submit statements under this section.
(b) Prohibition.--During the trial of a defendant accused of
an offense, a court may not order the exclusion of an individual
from the trial on the basis that the individual may, during the
sentencing phase of the proceeding, do any of the following:
(1) Make a community impact statement or present
20250SB1025PN1192 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.