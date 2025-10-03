Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1192

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - bias, provided that, from the perspective of the community

(b) Condition of parole.--A person convicted of an offense

under 18 Pa.C.S. § 2710 may be required as a condition of parole

to:

(1) complete at least eight hours of educational

instruction relating to the community against whom the person

convicted has shown bias; or

(2) complete at least eight hours of community service

in benefit to the community against whom the person has shown

bias, provided that, from the perspective of the community

affected, the community service will not increase the risk of

further violence or intimidation against that community.

§ 9739. Community impact statements.

(a) Submittal and consideration.--Representatives of a

community affected by a crime of which a defendant has been

convicted shall have the right to submit a community impact

statement prior to the imposition of a sentence on a defendant

who was convicted of violating 18 Pa.C.S. § 2710(a) (relating to

hate-based intimidation) . A court shall, when available,

consider the community impact statement in determining the

appropriate sentence to be imposed on the defendant. If more

than one community is affected, representatives of each affected

community may submit statements under this section.

(b) Prohibition.--During the trial of a defendant accused of

an offense, a court may not order the exclusion of an individual

from the trial on the basis that the individual may, during the

sentencing phase of the proceeding, do any of the following:

(1) Make a community impact statement or present

