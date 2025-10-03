Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1193

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1193

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1028

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), entitled

"A supplement to the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),

entitled 'An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct

of the executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth

by the Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; and prescribing the manner in which the

number and compensation of the deputies and all other

assistants and employes of certain departments, boards and

commissions shall be determined,' implementing the addition

of section 4.1 to Article IV of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania; establishing the Office of Attorney General

elected by the citizens and setting forth powers and duties

of the Attorney General; creating an Office of General

Counsel and providing for legal services for Commonwealth

agencies; transferring, reorganizing or reconstituting

certain boards, commissions and agencies; placing certain

duties upon the courts and district attorneys; repealing

certain acts and parts of acts and making appropriations," in

Office of Attorney General, further providing for legal

advice and civil matters and for criminal prosecutions.

