Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1193
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1193
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1028
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,
PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), entitled
"A supplement to the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),
entitled 'An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct
of the executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth
by the Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; and prescribing the manner in which the
number and compensation of the deputies and all other
assistants and employes of certain departments, boards and
commissions shall be determined,' implementing the addition
of section 4.1 to Article IV of the Constitution of
Pennsylvania; establishing the Office of Attorney General
elected by the citizens and setting forth powers and duties
of the Attorney General; creating an Office of General
Counsel and providing for legal services for Commonwealth
agencies; transferring, reorganizing or reconstituting
certain boards, commissions and agencies; placing certain
duties upon the courts and district attorneys; repealing
certain acts and parts of acts and making appropriations," in
Office of Attorney General, further providing for legal
advice and civil matters and for criminal prosecutions.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.