Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,027 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1193

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1193

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1028

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY, HAYWOOD, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COMITTA, KIM, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, KANE,

PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL AND MUTH, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 3, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), entitled

"A supplement to the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175),

entitled 'An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct

of the executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth

by the Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; and prescribing the manner in which the

number and compensation of the deputies and all other

assistants and employes of certain departments, boards and

commissions shall be determined,' implementing the addition

of section 4.1 to Article IV of the Constitution of

Pennsylvania; establishing the Office of Attorney General

elected by the citizens and setting forth powers and duties

of the Attorney General; creating an Office of General

Counsel and providing for legal services for Commonwealth

agencies; transferring, reorganizing or reconstituting

certain boards, commissions and agencies; placing certain

duties upon the courts and district attorneys; repealing

certain acts and parts of acts and making appropriations," in

Office of Attorney General, further providing for legal

advice and civil matters and for criminal prosecutions.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1193

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more