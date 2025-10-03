Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1195

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1195 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 159 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, MALONE, HUGHES, KANE, PISCIOTTANO AND COSTA, OCTOBER 3, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025 A RESOLUTION Designating the month of September 2025 as "Life Insurance Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, More than 6 million Pennsylvania residents have life insurance coverage with an average benefit of $148,000; and WHEREAS, According to the American Council of Life Insurers, the life insurance industry in Pennsylvania paid $11.7 billion to beneficiaries in 2024, providing a tremendous source of financial relief and security to families that experienced the loss of a loved one; and WHEREAS, Life insurers pay out $31.9 million a day to Pennsylvanians in life insurance and annuities averaging approximately $148,000 per policyholder; and WHEREAS, Life insurance companies invest $253 billion in the economy of this Commonwealth; and WHEREAS, The 448 life insurance companies licensed to do business in this Commonwealth are responsible for generating approximately 139,000 jobs; and WHEREAS, Despite the importance individuals place on life 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

