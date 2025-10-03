Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1195
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1195
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
159
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, MALONE, HUGHES, KANE, PISCIOTTANO
AND COSTA, OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of September 2025 as "Life Insurance
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, More than 6 million Pennsylvania residents have life
insurance coverage with an average benefit of $148,000; and
WHEREAS, According to the American Council of Life Insurers,
the life insurance industry in Pennsylvania paid $11.7 billion
to beneficiaries in 2024, providing a tremendous source of
financial relief and security to families that experienced the
loss of a loved one; and
WHEREAS, Life insurers pay out $31.9 million a day to
Pennsylvanians in life insurance and annuities averaging
approximately $148,000 per policyholder; and
WHEREAS, Life insurance companies invest $253 billion in the
economy of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The 448 life insurance companies licensed to do
business in this Commonwealth are responsible for generating
approximately 139,000 jobs; and
WHEREAS, Despite the importance individuals place on life
