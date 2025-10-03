Submit Release
Senate Resolution 159 Printer's Number 1195

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1195

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

159

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, MALONE, HUGHES, KANE, PISCIOTTANO

AND COSTA, OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of September 2025 as "Life Insurance

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, More than 6 million Pennsylvania residents have life

insurance coverage with an average benefit of $148,000; and

WHEREAS, According to the American Council of Life Insurers,

the life insurance industry in Pennsylvania paid $11.7 billion

to beneficiaries in 2024, providing a tremendous source of

financial relief and security to families that experienced the

loss of a loved one; and

WHEREAS, Life insurers pay out $31.9 million a day to

Pennsylvanians in life insurance and annuities averaging

approximately $148,000 per policyholder; and

WHEREAS, Life insurance companies invest $253 billion in the

economy of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The 448 life insurance companies licensed to do

business in this Commonwealth are responsible for generating

approximately 139,000 jobs; and

WHEREAS, Despite the importance individuals place on life

