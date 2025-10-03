Senate Resolution 164 Printer's Number 1203

PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1203

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

164

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, PISCIOTTANO, BROWN,

HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, SCHWANK, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI,

OCTOBER 3, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National Recovery

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health

Services Administration, 31.7 million adult Americans have a

substance use disorder and 23.5 million of these Americans are

in recovery; and

WHEREAS, According to preliminary drug overdose data issued

in June 2025 by the Department of Health, 4,719 Pennsylvanians

lost their lives due to a drug overdose in 2023 and 3,937

overdose deaths have been reported so far for 2024; and

WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians are close to someone, whether

its their parents, children, siblings, neighbors, colleagues or

friends, working to overcome substance use and mental health

disorders; and

WHEREAS, Struggling individuals need support and resources

during their recovery process; and

WHEREAS, The recovery process can be difficult and having the

