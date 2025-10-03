Senate Resolution 164 Printer's Number 1203
PENNSYLVANIA, October 3 - PRINTER'S NO. 1203
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
164
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, PISCIOTTANO, BROWN,
HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, VOGEL, SCHWANK, COSTA AND CAPPELLETTI,
OCTOBER 3, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 3, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National Recovery
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health
Services Administration, 31.7 million adult Americans have a
substance use disorder and 23.5 million of these Americans are
in recovery; and
WHEREAS, According to preliminary drug overdose data issued
in June 2025 by the Department of Health, 4,719 Pennsylvanians
lost their lives due to a drug overdose in 2023 and 3,937
overdose deaths have been reported so far for 2024; and
WHEREAS, Many Pennsylvanians are close to someone, whether
its their parents, children, siblings, neighbors, colleagues or
friends, working to overcome substance use and mental health
disorders; and
WHEREAS, Struggling individuals need support and resources
during their recovery process; and
WHEREAS, The recovery process can be difficult and having the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.