DOH News Release – Hawaiʻi WIC Clinics Remain Open and Food Benefits Are Fully Available

HAWAIʻI WIC CLINICS REMAIN OPEN AND FOOD BENEFITS ARE FULLY AVAILABLE

25-117

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 3, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program announces that WIC clinics across the state will remain open and fully operational, providing essential nutrition services and food benefits to qualifying families. All scheduled appointments, nutrition education and benefit issuance services are proceeding as normal.

“While we closely monitor the federal government shutdown, I will not let it harm our families who rely on this important source of nutrition,” said Governor Josh Green. “I will ensure that funding remains available for this critical program.”

“We encourage all our participants to keep their appointments and use their eWIC benefits to purchase the healthy foods their families need,” said Melanie Murakami, WIC Services Branch chief.

Key Information for WIC Participants:

Clinics Are Open: All Hawaiʻi local WIC agencies and clinics are open for scheduled appointments and services. Please contact your local WIC clinic directly for specific hours or to confirm your appointment.

Benefits Available: Food benefits are being issued and can be redeemed as usual using your eWIC card.

Redemption at Authorized Stores: Participants can continue to use their eWIC cards to purchase WIC-approved foods at all authorized grocery stores and retailers throughout Hawaiʻi.

Keep Your Appointment: It is essential to keep your scheduled appointment to receive your next month’s benefits and to continue meeting the program requirements.

WIC provides supplemental foods, healthcare referrals, nutrition education and breastfeeding support. Those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum or have children under the age of 5 are encouraged to see if they qualify for WIC benefits.

To find the nearest WIC clinic and learn about eligibility, click here or visit the online pre-application form here .

# # #

Media contacts:

Brandin Shim

Information Specialist

Family Health Services Division

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4120

Email: [email protected]

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Mobile: 808-953-9616

Email: [email protected]