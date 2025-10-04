Welsh 'Healthy Weight' plan a step forward, but challenges remain

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has welcomed the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales delivery plan 2025-2027 but urges swift action to tackle weight management challenges across all ages.

Commenting on the delivery plan, Dr Hilary Williams, vice president of RCP Wales, said:

'We welcome the Welsh Government’s new Healthy Weight, Healthy Wales delivery plan and its strong focus on prevention, early intervention and a whole systems approach to weight management and tackling obesity. The commitments to support families on low incomes, provide healthier food in schools and NHS settings, increase opportunities for physical activity, and restrict the promotion of foods high in fat, sugar and salt are all crucial. We know that obesity causes and makes it harder to treat several conditions, from diabetes and arthritis to heart disease and cancer.

'There is currently an unprecedented demand for weight loss medications and strengthening the All-Wales Weight Management Pathway is essential to ensure the NHS can keep pace. Many Local Health Boards (LHBs) are struggling to meet demand, with some temporarily closing or restricting their lists.

'While the plan rightly emphasises the importance of embedding a healthy lifestyle and physical activity in early years, adults living with, or at risk of developing, overweight and obesity must be equally supported.

'Further consultation on these commitments is valuable, but what matters is turning them into real, tangible actions.'