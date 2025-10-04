Visit Philadelphia Launches ‘Indivisible’ Campaign Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA (October 2, 2025) – Visit Philadelphia today launched Indivisible, a Hispanic Heritage Month campaign featuring six Philadelphia changemakers whose stories demonstrate that being Hispanic and calling America home one indivisible whole. Created by The Perception, the campaign shows what it means to be both proudly Hispanic and proudly American, delivering on Philadelphia’s promise to become the most welcoming U.S. destination by celebrating the fullness of Hispanic American identity.

The campaign’s creative approach emerged from a powerful discovery: when translating The Pledge of Allegiance, one word remains unchanged in both English and Spanish: “indivisible.” This linguistic bridge became the foundation for celebrating Hispanic Philadelphians whose lives embody this concept daily.

Indivisible arrives at a particularly meaningful moment, as communities nationwide grapple with questions of belonging and identity. Through this campaign, Philadelphia reaffirms its commitment to celebrating all who call the city home — whether you were born here or chose this country as your home — demonstrating through action what it means to be America’s most welcoming destination.

The campaign spotlights six Philadelphia leaders:

Cristina Martinez , James Beard Award-winning chef at South Philly Barbacoa

Keila Perez-Vega , world champion salsa dancer and founder of Artsi Philly

Brandon Cisneros , digital and marketing specialist at Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Edward Garcia , owner of Queen & Rook Game Cafe

Shawnick Rodriguez , artist and educator affiliated with Taller Puertorriqueño

Stephanie Ramones , filmmaker, photographer and owner of Contigo Photos + Films

Indivisible is part of Visit Philadelphia’s In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union campaign, an initiative that demonstrates how destination marketing can spark meaningful conversations while driving visitation.

The campaign video was produced by Applebaum Films, directed by Jon Walley, with photography by Justin Muir and custom music by Pull (NYC).

The campaign includes:

Video series featuring all six changemakers at visitphilly.com/indivisible . New videos will be added through Oct. 15, 2025.

Print advertisements in regional bi-lingual publications

YouTube programmatic media buy focused on Spanish-language content

Social media content across Facebook and Instagram

For more information about Indivisible and Philadelphia’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, visit visitphilly.com/indivisible.

