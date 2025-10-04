ICE Removes Child Sex Predators, Rapists, and Domestic Abusers from American Streets Across the U.S. Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown

Nothing will deter us, not even a Democrat government shutdown, from fulfilling the President’s mandate from the American people to remove the worst of the worst

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are working around the clock to arrest and remove the worst of the worst from American communities. Yesterday, ICE officers nabbed rapists, child sex offenders and domestic abusers from streets across the country despite the Democrats’ government shutdown.

“Every day—even when the government is shut down—our brave ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and domestic abusers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nothing will deter us from our mission to make America safe again. While the Democrats play politics, the deportation flights will continue.”

ICE Buffalo arrested Hector Patricio Quinchi-Saldana, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien of Ecuador. Quinchi’s criminal history includes a conviction for rape in Queens, NY.

ICE Houston arrested Yoni Garado-Cobix, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien of Mexico. Garado’s criminal history includes a conviction for assault family/household member impede breath/circulation in Hidalgo County, TX.

ICE Salt Lake City arrested Zeisly Jose Samaniego-Landaeta, a 37-year-old criminal illegal alien of Venezuela. Samaniego’s criminal history includes convictions for aggravated assault and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Salt Lake City, UT.

ICE Los Angeles arrested Mouncef Lahoura, a 25-year-old criminal illegal alien of Morocco. Lahoura’s criminal history includes a conviction for oral copulation: use of force/injury in Susanville, CA.