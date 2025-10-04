Trump Administration Scores Major Supreme Court Legal Victory, Ending de Facto Amnesty Program 

WASHINGTON – On Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States granted an emergency request by the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 300,000 Venezuelan aliens in the United States.

In the 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court blocked a ruling by activist U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California, who tried to pause the TPS cancellation once in March and then again in September — ultimately getting reversed by the Supreme Court twice.