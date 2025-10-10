Press Releases

10/09/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Sham Indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the sham indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“This is a dark moment for the American justice system and our democracy. I have worked alongside Letitia James for seven years. She is as tough and as fair as it gets, and a leader amongst attorneys general on both sides of the aisle. I stand with her unequivocally in this moment. This baseless indictment is about one thing-- revenge. It is certainly not about facts, reality or justice. This is Donald Trump abusing and commandeering the justice system to bully and silence his most formidable opponents. It is a chilling abuse of prosecutorial power that will inflict permanent damage on our legal system. Today, it is Attorney General James. Tomorrow, it could be any one of us. It’s on all of us, regardless of party, to stand up and say this is wrong,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov