Parole Agents Lead Multi‑Agency Compliance Sweep in Oakland, Arresting Nine

OAKLAND – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Community Compliance Unit (CCU) parole agents led a multi-agency compliance verification operation in Oakland yesterday, Oct. 2, 2025, resulting in nine arrests and numerous checks of sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under their supervision.

“Our division strives to promote public safety by building partnerships that promote successful reintegration,” said DAPO Director Bryan Bishop. “These compliance checks are about accountability, bringing supervised persons back into compliance to achieve successful reintegration, and protecting our communities. Our parole agents work every day to help those released to parole supervision avoid reoffending and thrive in their communities.”

“Operation Safe Harbor” was one of the largest compliance operations conducted by CDCR’s Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO). DAPO was assisted by over 80 law enforcement officers from agencies including the California Highway Patrol, Alameda County Probation, Oakland Police Department, CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, and more. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation.

Individuals on parole are required to adhere to special conditions of parole including obeying the law, refraining from firearm possession or other weapons and regularly reporting to their parole agent. DAPO uses many operational strategies in communities to ensure public safety, bring supervised people into compliance and provide them with needed resources.

Those found in violation of parole will face possible revocation of parole or new criminal charges in relation to parole violations.

Operation Safe Harbor results:

Two arrested for access to firearms, a ballistic vest, and a large hunting knife

One arrested for criminal threats

One arrested for possession of ammunition and extended magazine

Two arrested for a felony warrants from other counties

Two arrested for violation of parole

1 runaway juvenile (17-year-old) was located and transported to Alameda County Juvenile Hall

Participating Law Enforcement Agencies included: