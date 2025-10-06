California Institution for Women Celebrates First Incarcerated Female Cohort of Cal State LA Bachelor’s Program

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: On Friday, Oct. 3, 22 incarcerated students at California Institution for Women in Corona graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts through California State University, Los Angeles. Graduates are the first women to earn a degree through the historic collaboration between the California Department of Corrections and Cal State LA.



“Higher education is key to the transformation and growth that we see today from many of the students graduating. I’m proud to see them taking a step in the right direction to contribute positively to our society.” Gov. Gavin Newsom



“Today’s milestone reflects the power of education to transform lives. These graduates have demonstrated a true commitment to building a better future. By expanding access to higher education inside our institutions, we are not only opening doors for personal growth but also strengthening pathways for safer, healthier communities across California. I congratulate each graduate and extend my gratitude to all who supported them along the way.” Jeff Macomber, CDCR Secretary



BIGGER PICTURE: The California Department of Corrections (CDCR) leads the nation in higher education. Each year thousands of incarcerated people are enrolled in programs that meet their educational needs – and prepare them with skills for reentry into their communities.



The state continues to move toward a positive shift in correctional policy, focusing on proper support for staff and survivors, but also fostering rehabilitative environments, including educational opportunities, for the incarcerated population, leading to safer communities overall.



Studies show that incarcerated individuals who participate in correctional education are 48% less likely to return to prison within three years than those who did not have access to these opportunities.



” Never stop learning, and never stop learning how to learn. Be a problem solver and an innovator. Only you graduates understand what it took to earn this degree. This can be a turning point. Use your new platform, live your new future. Today is your day. Keep believing yourself, keep dreaming and keep going for it.” Billie Jean King, Keynote Speaker, Sports Icon & Cal State LA Alumni



PRISON GRADUATION INITIATIVE (PGI): The collaboration between CDCR and Cal State LA began in 2016 at California State Prison, Los Angeles County in Lancaster. To date, 73 students have earned bachelor’s degrees while incarcerated, including 21 who seamlessly completed their coursework at Cal State LA after paroling. This past May, Cal State LA has partnered with CDCR to build the first “college campus” within a prison at the California Institution for Men in Chino, where 59 matriculated students are pursuing college degrees. The two-year, 60-unit program provides tailored coursework focused on connecting student learning to future careers.



In the 2025-26 school year, PGI will serve a total of 180 students in three prisons (California State Prison, Los Angeles County; California Institution for Women and California Institution for Men).



CDCR’S COLLEGE PROGRAMS: CDCR partners with California’s public higher education system to offer associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees through the California community colleges, the California State University, and the University of California. More than 13.5% of the entire incarcerated population are enrolled in college courses.



“I am proud to be a part of a rehabilitative program that appreciates me for the woman I am today, and the value of my thoughts and inspiration of my voice. LWOP now means to live with opportunity and purpose. I chose to grow and develop my mind and spirit and empower others to live beyond any label.” Jennifer Henderson, Cal State LA PGI Graduate



AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD:

• Photos of the graduation

• Video of graduation



Learn more about CDCR’s education programs here.