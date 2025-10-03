Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Los Angeles County Male Community Reentry Program Apprehended

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials announced an incarcerated person who walked away on Sept. 27, 2025, from a Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles was apprehended today.

Jeremy D. Hendricks, 37, was taken without incident in the city of San Bernardino by agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety. Hendricks will be rehoused at a prison, and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Hendricks was most recently received from Los Angeles County on Oct. 11, 2012, sentenced to 20 years for assault with a semiautomatic firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm as a second striker and second-degree robbery as a second striker. He has been housed at the MCRP since Aug. 13, 2025.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Jeremy D. Hendricks

