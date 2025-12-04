Urban Wilds Strategic Plan - Request for Proposal

The Environment Department with the Boston Parks Department has issued an RFP for a Boston Urban Wilds Strategic Plan. A Pre-Proposal Q&A will be on December 9 at 11:00 AM on Zoom .

The Boston Urban Wilds and Natural Areas Strategic Plan will provide a vision for the Boston Urban Wilds and Natural Areas Program, a unique program with the mission to protect, restore, and maintain natural areas for conservation and passive recreation.

The Urban Wilds Program is managed by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department in close coordination with the Boston Conservation Commission within the Environment Department. It oversees stewardship of a portfolio of 30 "urban wild" properties. Additionally, the Urban Wilds Program provides ecological restoration field services and technical assistance for Franklin Park, Olmsted Park, and a number of other ecologically significant natural areas in Boston's more traditional parks.

Details:

Working in partnership with these two City departments, the selected team will develop a structured and actionable plan for strategic and sustainable growth of the Urban Wilds Program, including best practices for:

program and resource management

staffing and budget structures

land acquisition and restoration processes

branding and program awareness.

The planning process will involve evaluation of the current program, research on national best practices for urban natural areas management and developing recommendations to support the Urban Wilds Program.

