Nova Scotia, Massachusetts Sign Agreement for Offshore Wind Energy

CANADA, February 4 - Premier Tim Houston and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed an agreement today, February 4, to work toward Nova Scotia supplying the state with clean energy from offshore wind.

New England, like many markets, anticipates growing energy needs that could be met in part by Nova Scotia’s budding offshore wind industry.

“We’re on the verge of our first call for bids to license the first offshore wind projects in Canada, and we’re advancing Wind West to build the transmission infrastructure to send that clean energy to markets,” said Premier Houston. “Our agreement with Massachusetts signals to developers that markets for their clean energy are solidifying, giving them even more confidence to invest in our new offshore wind industry. I look forward to sharing this clean energy with Massachusetts, powering economic opportunities for the New England region, and creating thousands of jobs and billions in investment in Nova Scotia.”

The memorandum of understanding between the Province of Nova Scotia and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts affirms the strong, collaborative relationship between the two. It advances shared goals to develop clean, reliable and affordable energy; facilitate the development of resilient regional infrastructure; and create high-quality jobs throughout the supply chain.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator launched the overall process for the first call for bids to license offshore wind energy in Nova Scotia on October 16. The call for bids is expected in the next few months.

Quotes:

“Our relationship with Nova Scotia is special. More than a century ago, when the Halifax Explosion devastated the city and its port, Massachusetts was there to provide immediate aid and support. That spirit of collaboration continues today as we work together to build a strong, resilient offshore wind sector that lowers energy costs and creates good-paying jobs along the Atlantic coast.”

— Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Quick Facts:

the Province and the Government of Canada jointly designated the first four offshore wind energy areas on Nova Scotia’s offshore in July 2025

the regulator conducted a call for information and prequalification that ended January 13; information gathered will inform the regulator’s recommendation to the federal and provincial governments on how the call for bids should be designed

in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the New England states (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont) reached $1.2 billion; imports from this region were almost $64 million

mission delegates are Premier Houston and Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office

Additional Resources:

Memorandum of Understanding on Offshore Wind Energy and Infrastructure Collaboration: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/docs/memorandum-of-understanding-offshore-wind-energy-infrastructure-collaboration.pdf

Nova Scotia offshore wind: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/

News release – Canada’s First Offshore Wind Energy Areas Designated: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2025/07/29/canadas-first-offshore-wind-energy-areas-designated

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator: https://cnsoer.ca/

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way.