Governor Abbott Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Aplin Center In College Station

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks and participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Aplin Center, which will serve as an experiential learning hub and welcome center at Texas A&M University.

"The Aplin Center will expand the horizon for education at Texas A&M," said Governor Abbott. "It will serve as a premier laboratory for innovation where generations of dreamers and doers can learn. I want to thank Beaver — who gave us Buc-cee's, the largest convenience store in the world — for providing students with experiential learning facilities to foster the next generation of hospitality and retail innovators."

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Abbott highlighted Buc-cee's success in changing the way that Americans travel and how the Aplin Center will change the way that the next generation of Aggies learn. Governor Abbott noted that the Aplin Center will provide students at Texas A&M with the knowledge to create a bright future in the service industry and put them on a pathway to a bigger paycheck.

The Governor was joined by Representative Paul Dyson, Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar, Texas A&M University System Vice Chancellor Dr. Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Bob Albritton, Buc-ee's Holdings Inc. Founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, and other Texas A&M System staff and supporters.

The Aplin Center will be a three-story home for experiential learning in hospitality, retail, and food and nutrition sciences that will double as welcome center for prospective students and visitors. Completion of the center is slated for February 2028.

