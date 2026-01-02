Governor Abbott Formally Demands Immediate Extradition of Reynaldo Mata-Rios

TEXAS, January 2 - January 2, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Alleged murderer of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt absconded into Mexico

Governor Greg Abbott today released the following statement formally demanding the immediate extradition of Reynaldo Mata-Rios following the murder of Texas Facilities Commissioner Eddy Betancourt:

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the senseless murder of Commissioner Eddy Betancourt, whose life was tragically taken on Saturday," said Governor Abbott. "Betancourt was a patriot who served as Texas Facilities Commissioner with integrity and professionalism. I am formally demanding that President Claudia Sheinbaum and the Mexican government coordinate with the U.S. government to extradite alleged murderer Reynaldo Mata-Rios to Texas so he can face justice. Those who harm Texans must not be allowed to flee ‘across the Rio Grande’ and from there ‘taunt and defy the citizens of Texas,’ as Governor Coke stated almost 150 years ago. Instead, the Mexican government—if it wishes to be deemed ‘a friendly power’—must refuse to be ‘a sanctuary and place of refuge’ for those who murder Texans and ensure that they will go through due process and face the consequences of their actions."