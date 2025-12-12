Governor Abbott Congratulates Sugar Land As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Sugar Land for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the commitment of Visit Sugar Land to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Sugar Land and Visit Sugar Land on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

Sugar Land is now a Music Friendly Texas and Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community.

“I congratulate the City of Sugar Land on earning Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community status,” said Senator Joan Huffman. “This recognition highlights Visit Sugar Land and our local partners’ efforts to showcase our community’s unique appeal, boost tourism, create jobs, support small businesses, and solidify Sugar Land’s reputation as one of Texas’ best places to live, work, and visit.”

“Being named a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a significant achievement for the City of Sugar Land,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of local leaders to create an inviting atmosphere for visitors. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone as it showcases the unique culture and vibrant experiences this community has to offer.”

“As I have always stated, Texas’ greatest strength is its diversity, and Sugar Land is one of the most diverse and fastest-growing cities in our state,” said Senator Borris Miles. “This tourism designation will not only drive economic growth, create jobs, and attract visitors, but it will also showcase Sugar Land as a shining example of how our diversity enriches and strengthens our community.”

“As a representative of Sugar Land, I’m proud to see our city earn the Tourism Friendly Texas designation,” said Representative Gary Gates. “This recognition affirms our community’s strong commitment to expanding economic opportunity, supporting local businesses, and showcasing the vibrant experiences that make Sugar Land an exceptional destination.”

“Having Sugar Land designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas offers an additional opportunity to show the world our Texas history, Texas culture, and our incredible Texas people,” said Representative Stan Kitzman. “Texas is a special place, and Sugar Land is especially Texan.”

“Sugar Land is a melting pot of cultures, small businesses, faith communities, and diverse neighborhoods that make our city a true destination,” said Representative Suleman Lalani, M.D. “Being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community not only recognizes that hard work, it also opens the door to more visitors, more jobs, and more investment, while preserving the outstanding quality of life that makes Sugar Land such a special place to live, work, and visit.”

“Tourism is an increasingly important part of Sugar Land’s total picture of economic development and growth,” said Mayor Carol McCutcheon. “Becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a key part of our strategy to grow this sector, which in turn will, through tourism-related income, continue to support the quality of life that makes Sugar Land such an attractive city to visit and live.”

“Sugar Land is proud to join our peers around the state as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified destination,” said Sugar Land Office of Economic Development & Tourism Assistant Director Alison Brooks. “This program strengthens our commitment to attract visitors, support local businesses, and showcase the unique experiences that make Sugar Land a welcoming and vibrant place to visit."

“As we present Sugar Land as a destination to meetings and events planners, being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas city demonstrates that our team and our tourism partners are more than ready to help them achieve their goals,” said Sugar Land Office of Economic Development & Tourism Director of Sales Alyssa Abdulla. “We’re excited to leverage the knowledge and resources this program provides to our local tourism businesses and our visitors.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.