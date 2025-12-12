Governor Abbott Appoints Four To University Of Houston System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, December 12 - December 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Tommy Lucas, O.D. and Lynden Rose and reappointed Alonzo Cantu to the University of Houston (UH) System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on August 31, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Bryan Clark to the Board for a term set to expire on August 31, 2029.

Tommy Lucas, O.D. of Harker Heights is the co-founder and president of VIEW Optometry. He is the former president of the Texas Optometric Association and a member of the American Optometric Association. Additionally, he is the co-founder and board member of Elevate Digital Optics. Lucas received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Baylor University and a Doctor of Optometry from UH College of Optometry.

Lynden Rose of Houston is an attorney and Of Counsel with HooverSlovacek LLP. He is the vice chairman of the Harris County Houston Sports Authority Board, Director of the Board for TDECU and as a trustee for the College of Biblical Studies. Additionally, he was appointed by the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Honorary Counsul General to Houston, Texas and the Southwest Region of the United States. Rose received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from UH and a Juris Doctor from UH Law School.

Alonzo Cantu of McAllen is CEO and president of Cantu Construction & Development Company. He is also the chairman of Lone Star National Bank, and a board member at DHR Health. Cantu serves as chairman and founder of Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunities and Scholarships and a member of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Foundation Board. Cantu received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from UH.

Bryan Clark of Friendswood is a certified public accountant (CPA) and is a principal at Doeren Mayhew. He is a member of the American Institute of CPA’s and the Texas Society of CPA’s. He is a connect group director at Sagemont Church and is the former chairman of Americans United for Life. Clark received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Marketing from UH.