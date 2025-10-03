Governor Abbott Proclaims 2025 Manufacturing Week In Texas

TEXAS, October 3 - October 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of Texas’ manufacturing sector and the role it plays in fueling innovation, driving economic growth, and creating new jobs in communities across Texas by proclaiming October 3-10, 2025 as Manufacturing Week in Texas.

“Thanks to our manufacturers, ‘Made in Texas’ has never been a more powerful brand,” said Governor Abbott. “It is a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and innovation that can only be found in Texas. As the manufacturing capital of the nation, Texas is where today’s products are made, and tomorrow’s technologies are brought to life. Manufacturing Week reminds us how important it is to continue strengthening our workforce by providing new career opportunities for Texans as we build a bigger and better Texas."

Texas manufacturers are the driving force behind the state’s over $2.7 trillion economy, the eighth largest economy in the world. Recognizing the development of our manufacturing industrial base and workforce, Texas continues to set records for job growth, recently celebrating the state’s economy expanding at 6.8% in the second quarter of 2025. As the manufacturing capital of the nation, Texas leads as the No. 1 exporting state for 23 consecutive years and remains the No. 1 exporter of high-tech goods and semiconductors.

Last week, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas’ growing pharmaceutical manufacturing industry at the announcement of Lilly’s new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production facility in Harris County.

Manufacturing Week also highlights the career opportunities and rewarding jobs Texas manufacturers provide across industries such as aerospace, pharmaceuticals, biotech, automotive, and more.

Read the Governor's proclamation here.