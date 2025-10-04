Key Link Velocity Insights from Steve Morris at NEWMEDIA.COM, for SEOptimer

Too often, companies race to build links without a plan. Google can tell the difference between manufactured growth and momentum that reflects real-world engagement.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEOptimer, a globally respected voice in the world of search engine optimization and digital performance, has published a comprehensive new article on the importance of link velocity featuring expert commentary from Steve Morris, the founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM Titled “Link Velocity: How Fast Should You Build Links?”, the piece explores how the pace of acquiring backlinks can influence a site’s rankings, authority, and risk profile in Google’s ever-evolving algorithm.Morris, whose firm has guided thousands of businesses through SEO strategy and execution over the last two decades, provides real-world insight into how businesses can grow visibility while avoiding penalties that stem from unnatural link behavior.“We did this for a SaaS customer whose top outliers were 25+ referring domains per month, and those high-volume spikes typically corresponded with some kind of PR event or product announcement,” says Morris in the article. “We started slow to build trust with Google, then scaled up once we crossed a domain authority threshold.”His insights underscore a core message of the article: that link-building is not just about speed; it’s about context, strategy, and credibility._____Why Link Velocity Matters More Than EverIn an era where businesses are investing heavily in digital acquisition, the pace and pattern of backlink growth, known as link velocity, has become a key indicator of whether a site’s SEO footprint appears natural or manipulated.According to SEOptimer’s analysis, Google increasingly evaluates not just where links come from, but how fast they appear, and whether the pattern matches real-world behavior.That’s where strategic expertise comes in, and where Morris’s commentary becomes particularly relevant for business owners, entrepreneurs, and marketing leaders trying to grow without triggering algorithmic red flags.“Too often, companies race to build links without a plan,” Morris adds. “But Google can tell the difference between manufactured growth and momentum that reflects real-world engagement. The goal should never be to game the system; it should be to align your growth with meaningful, earned signals.”The SEOptimer piece positions link velocity not as a niche technical metric, but as a critical trust signal, and one that directly impacts SEO performance and brand credibility._____Strategic SEO, Not Just Tactics: NEWMEDIA.COM’s ApproachFor NEWMEDIA.COM, this kind of nuanced, high-stakes decision-making is familiar ground. The agency specializes in guiding brands through the complexities of digital visibility -- especially when growth needs to be fast, but also safe and sustainable.With over 25 years of experience, more than 4,000 successful engagements, and over $3.5 billion generated for its clients, NEWMEDIA.COM brings a rare blend of technical SEO capability, business strategy, and user-centric design to the table. The firm helps growth-focused organizations:• Understand the why behind their search rankings• Build link profiles that reflect legitimacy, not manipulation• Pair content and authority strategies with real conversion impact• Avoid high-risk shortcuts that can damage long-term performanceThis latest feature in SEOptimer reinforces Morris’s, and by extension, NEWMEDIA.COM’s reputation as a trusted authority on high-performance SEO and all things to do with organic visibility in 2025.It’s not just about rankings, but about helping clients build durable digital ecosystems that scale with confidence._____Read the Full ArticleThe full SEOptimer article, “Link Velocity: How Fast Should You Build Links?”, is available online and is already being widely circulated among marketing leaders and SEO professionals: https://www.seoptimer.com/blog/link-velocity/ _____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy agency specializing in traditional SEO, content ecosystems, digital PR, and the new frontier of AI-powered search visibility. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the firm partners with high-growth startups, Fortune 500s, and public sector institutions to help them navigate — and lead — in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.From backlink strategy and technical SEO to visibility in AI-driven search results, NEWMEDIA.COM delivers results by combining proven methodologies with next-generation search intelligence. The firm’s unique ability to align foundational best practices with emerging algorithmic behavior has made it a go-to partner for businesses seeking sustainable, high-impact growth online.Steve Morris, CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM, is a nationally recognized expert on the intersections of search, AI, and digital innovation.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.