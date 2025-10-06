Dr. Kevin Sadati Unveiled his Preservation Facelift Technique at The AAFPRS Meeting

Best Deep Plane Facelift USA

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California, September 17-20, 2025. At the AAFPRS 2025 meeting, Dr. Kevin Sadati, a highly regarded, board-certified facial plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, presented his innovative facelifting technique, called the Preservation Facelift. This advanced version of deep plane technique is a combination of the high-lateral SMAS and the extended deep-plane facelift to improve results and reduce recovery time. Dr. Sadati's technique helps reduce excessive skin elevation, shortens recovery time, and decreases post operative discomfort after surgery.

Dr. Kevin Sadati's unwavering commitment to advancing facelifting techniques is a clear reflection of his pursuit of perfection, as seen in the successful outcomes of his facial plastic surgery career. Additionally, Dr. Sadati is actively involved in leading plastic surgery societies and frequently presents as a guest speaker at national and international plastic surgery conferences.

Dr. Kevin Sadati Presented his Approach to the Preservation Facelifting: The Next-generation of Deep Plane Facelift Technique

Dr. Sadati delivered a lecture focused on state-of-the-art facial rejuvenation procedures. He explained how his preservation facelifting technique integrates elements of the extended deep plane and the high SMAS technique to create a more harmonious result without overdone or pulled appearance. The approach emphasizes tissue preservation, which reduces skin delamination while releasing the SMAS retaining ligaments for a comprehensive lift of the midface, lower face, and neck at once. This method efficiently preserves the underlying tissue as a composite flap—such as muscle, fat, and connective tissue without tension on the skin to achieve a natural lift.

Dr. Sadati has published a significant number of articles in esteemed plastic surgery journals.

Dr. Kevin Sadati’s initial facelifting literature published in many highly regarded peer-reviewed journals, such as:

The American Journal of Cosmetic Surgery: Double C-Plication Technique

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery- Global Open (PRS), a publication from ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons): Triple C-Plication Technique

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery PRS Global Open for the Advancements in Face Lift Techniques

From starting his facelift journey with SMAS facelifts and now to preservation deep plane facelift, Dr. Sadati has been developing facial rejuvenation techniques tailored to the patient’s aesthetic goals and with naturally beautiful results. “SMAS facelifts were considered highly effective in their time—think back to the era of the iPhone 4,” says Dr. Sadati. “But surgical standards and patient expectations have evolved. In today’s world, where we're on the iPhone 17, those older techniques often fall short. We need to step beyond our comfort zones and develop new, more advanced techniques.”

Dr. Sadati's motto is to make surgical facelifts more result-oriented while minimizing discomfort, and reducing of complications of facelift surgery such as hematomas, seromas, and other associated side effects, to ensure a better surgical experience, accelerate recovery, and achieve optimal results.

In his recent publication in PRS, outcomes in 134 patients undergoing either the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift or the Extended Deep Plane Facelift were compared. The findings demonstrated that the Preservation Deep Plane technique offers statistically significant advantages. Specifically, patients experienced reduced postoperative discomfort, shorter drain duration, and a marked decrease in complications such as seroma and hematoma. These benefits are attributed to the technique’s limited skin elevation, which allows for release of the deeper retaining ligaments to reposition the midface, lower face, and neck in a vertical vector.

In addition to enhancing outcomes associated with the deep plane facelift technique, the Preservation Facelift offers the following benefits:

A high-definition, sharp, well-sculpted jawline—particularly at the gonial angle is achieved without excessive subcutaneous dissection.

The platysma purse-string hammock sutures effectively tighten the neck with minimal incisions and maximum results, enhancing neck sculpting results and reducing the risk of tearing or nerve injury.

The preservation deep plane facelift represents a refined approach to surgical facial rejuvenation, prioritizing both aesthetic skills and surgical precision, as well as patient comfort and safety, to achieve the utmost natural-looking results.

It provides more effective facial rejuvenation by targeting deeper facial tissues and ligaments, while respecting facial anatomy, preserving structural integrity, and achieving a rejuvenation that appears natural and aesthetically pleasing.

Dr. Kevin Sadati noted that future research should build upon these valuable insights from the preservation deep plane facelift technique, incorporating objective outcome measures, such as patient satisfaction rates, to elucidate its benefits further.

Preservation Deep Plane Facelift Presentation

