Dr. Kevin Sadati Present his Preservation Facelift Technique at Vegas Cosmetic Surgery and UC Irvine

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Sadati continued to gain national attention for his innovative facelift technique, presenting the Preservation Deep Plane Facelift with Rotating Pedicle Flap at two influential gatherings: the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Conference and the University of California, Irvine.

The presentations come shortly after his technique was featured in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Global Open (PRS), one of the field’s most respected peer-reviewed journals. The article outlines how his approach—anchored in anatomical preservation—reduces complications commonly seen in traditional deep plane facelifts while achieving more natural, longer-lasting results.

“Preservation isn’t just a buzzword,” said Dr. Sadati. “It’s a guiding principle. By respecting facial anatomy and vascular structures, we’re not just lifting the face—we’re restoring it in a way that’s elegant, safer, and more enduring.”

At Vegas Cosmetic Surgery, the largest multi-specialty aesthetic surgery event in the U.S., Dr. Sadati’s lecture attracted widespread interest. Speaking to an audience of plastic surgeons, facial specialists, and aesthetic physicians, he outlined the core elements of his technique—most notably, a rotating pedicle flap that allows facial tissues to be repositioned more naturally while preserving critical ligaments and blood supply.

Surgeons were particularly interested in the method’s ability to reduce trauma, lower complication rates, and shorten recovery times. Dr. Sadati shared both clinical data and real-world cases illustrating how his technique navigates the prezygomatic, subplatysmal, and pre-masseter spaces with precision, minimizing nerve injury while achieving refined contouring of the jawline and neck.

Later in the week, Dr. Sadati brought his expertise to the academic setting, speaking at the University of California, Irvine, where he addressed residents, fellows, and plastic surgeons nationwide. In both lecture, he emphasized the value of combining surgical innovation with deep anatomical knowledge.

His PRS-published paper, “A Preservation Approach to Deep Plane Facelift Using a Rotating Pedicle Flap,” marks an important academic milestone. In it, Dr. Sadati shares insights gleaned from over a decade of surgical refinement, showing how his technique results in lower rates of hematomas, nerve irritation, and skin irregularities compared to traditional methods.

“This is the natural evolution of the deep plane facelift,” he said. “By minimizing dissection and preserving native structures, we’re not only enhancing safety—we’re elevating outcomes.”

Dr. Sadati’s reputation as both a surgeon and educator continues to grow. A board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Newport Beach, California, he is also a trained painter and sculptor—skills that inform his meticulous and artistic approach to facial rejuvenation. His practice draws patients from around the world, many of whom seek out his signature techniques for their natural appearance and lasting results.

His presence at both a high-profile international conference and a leading academic institution reflects the dual impact of his work: setting new clinical standards while helping train the next generation of facial plastic surgeons.

As interest in minimally invasive, anatomically respectful facelift procedures continues to rise, Dr. Sadati’s preservation-based approach offers a compelling model. By blending surgical innovation with artistic vision, he’s redefining what’s possible in modern facial rejuvenation.

