Get Air Trampoline Park Announces Major Expansion in Victorville with Exciting New Features Coming Spring 2026

VICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Air Trampoline Park is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its Victorville location, set to debut in spring 2026. The renovation will more than double the size of the park, bringing brand-new attractions and interactive play areas that will take family fun to the next level.The highlight of the expansion will be Get Air Town—a one-of-a-kind miniature town designed just for kids. This imaginative play area will feature a variety of themed spaces, including a fire station, grocery store, auto repair shop, and more, where kids can immerse themselves in pretend play and interactive activities.Alongside Get Air Town, the expansion will also introduce a giant playground filled with slides, bridges, climbing structures, ball pits, and obstacle features that invite endless adventure for guests. These new additions will join Get Air’s existing favorites, including wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and a dedicated area for kids under 46” tall.The newly expanded park will continue to offer party areas perfect for birthdays, school groups, team outings, and family celebrations, now with even more space to celebrate.Follow along for updates and sneak peeks on the official Get Air Facebook page: facebook.com/getairsports Location Info:Get Air Trampoline Park12410 Amargosa RoadVictorville, CA 92392About Get Air Trampoline ParkGet Air Trampoline Park is a premier indoor trampoline and family entertainment brand with more than 70 locations across the United States and Canada. Each park features attractions such as wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and more, creating a high-energy environment for guests of all ages. Get Air’s mission is to provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of our community, including families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc.

