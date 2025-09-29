Submit Release
Get Air Trampoline Park to Open New Location in Walla Walla Spring 2026

— Morgan Davenport, Marketing Director
WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Air Trampoline Park, one of the nation’s leading indoor trampoline and family entertainment brands, is excited to announce plans to open a brand-new location in Walla Walla, WA in spring 2026. This state-of-the-art indoor park will transform the former Shopko building at 1651 W Rose Street into a high-flying destination for family fun.

The Walla Walla park will be the third Get Air location in Washington, joining popular parks in Spokane and Yakima. The new site will feature the high-energy attractions Get Air is known for, including wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and interactive activities for jumpers of all ages—plus more exciting attractions to be revealed as opening day approaches.

“We are so excited to bring the fun and energy of Get Air to the Walla Walla community,” said Morgan Davenport, Marketing Director for Get Air. “This park will be an exciting place for kids, families, and friends to come together, celebrate, and stay active.”

The new park will also feature party areas perfect for birthdays, team outings, school groups, and family celebrations of every kind.

Follow along for updates and sneak peeks on the official Get Air Facebook page: facebook.com/getairsports

About Get Air Trampoline Park
Get Air Trampoline Park is a premier indoor trampoline and family entertainment brand with more than 70 locations across the United States and Canada. Each park features attractions such as wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and more, creating a high-energy environment for guests of all ages. Get Air’s mission is to provide safe and healthy entertainment, recreation, and exercise for all members of our community, including families, children, teams, schools, charities, businesses, clubs, groups, churches, athletes, etc.

Morgan Davenport
Get Air Trampoline Park
mdavenport@getairsports.com

Get Air Trampoline Park to Open New Location in Walla Walla Spring 2026

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


