The Balloon Guy Receives Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® Designation from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce
The Balloon Guy is proud to announce its recent designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
This national certification recognizes that The Balloon Guy is majority LGBTQ-owned and operated, joining a prestigious network of businesses committed to supplier diversity, economic inclusion, and creative innovation. The certification is awarded through the NGLCC’s Supplier Diversity Initiative, which connects certified LGBTQ-owned businesses with more than 400 corporate partners and government agencies seeking diverse suppliers.
“Receiving this certification is an important milestone for our business and our community,” said Sean Edwards, Founder of The Balloon Guy. “We’re so honored to be part of a movement that not only uplifts LGBTQ entrepreneurs but also expands access to meaningful, large-scale opportunities across the corporate and event industries.”
With clients including Beyoncé, Nike, Disney, Paramount, and L’Oréal, Sean and his team have become known for transforming spaces with bold balloon artistry, inventive materials, and experiential storytelling. Whether crafting massive branded installations or intimate corporate activations, The Balloon Guy brings design, logistics, and personality together to create unforgettable events.
Now, as a Certified LGBTBE®, the business is poised to scale its impact even further as it aligns with partners and planners who value both creative excellence and inclusive values.
To learn more about Sean Edwards and The Balloon Guy, visit www.theballoonguyla.com.
The National LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBTQ+ and allied community, and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding merit-based economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ+ and other allied and interested businesses. www.nglcc.org
