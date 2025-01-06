Marketing Expert Amber Gaige Releases New Book to Empower Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Trade Professionals

Author Amber Gaige with Her New Book, "The Far Beyond Marketing Guidebook: Stop Being Duped by Ineffective Marketing!”

Amber Gaige, a Certified StoryBrand® Guide, International Bestselling Author, and founder of Far Beyond Marketing, announces the release of her latest book.

Trade professionals are often overwhelmed by ineffective marketing tactics that fail to deliver results. This book teaches them how to take charge of their marketing efforts and achieve success.” — Amber Gaige

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber Gaige, a Certified StoryBrandGuide, International Bestselling Author, keynote speaker, and founder of Far Beyond Marketing, announces the release of her latest book, “The Far Beyond Marketing Guidebook: Stop Being Duped by Ineffective Marketing!” This groundbreaking resource, coupled with a companion e-course, is designed to help entrepreneurs, small business owners and trade professionals master effective marketing strategies and achieve sustainable business growth.The guidebook introduces Gaige’s proprietary “Four C’s of Effective Marketing” framework—Copy, Consistent Branding, Customer Demographics, and Channel Management—providing busy entrepreneurs with actionable tools to refine their strategies, attract qualified leads, and stand out in their markets."Trade professionals are often overwhelmed by ineffective marketing tactics that fail to deliver results," says Gaige. "This book equips them with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their marketing efforts and achieve measurable success."Gaige is available for interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements to discuss her book and how entrepreneurs and trade professionals can take charge of their marketing.Amber Gaige’s “The Far Beyond Marketing Guidebook” is available on Amazon now. Learn more about her work at https://farbeyondmarketing.com/ About Amber Gaige:Amber Gaige is a renowned marketing strategist and StoryBrandGuide who specializes in helping trade professionals elevate their marketing strategies. Her mission is to empower entrepreneurs with practical tools to drive real results.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.