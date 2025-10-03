Monolith Technologies, Inc. Unveils ShopSavvy Fall Holiday Release with Revolutionary Price Prediction Feature

ShopSavvy AI Powered Sale Predictor Shows You Tomorrow's Prices Today ShopSavvy Provides Detailed Buying Advice and Recommendations ShopSavvy's Expert Community Weighs in On Every Deal

ShopSavvy Smart Sale Predictor gives you tomorrow's prices today - analyzing retail pricing history to forecast future deals and optimize purchase timing.

Sale Predictor represents the next evolution in AI powered shopping. By leveraging historical data patterns and machine learning, we're not just showing current deals, we're predicting future ones” — Jake Marsh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSavvy's new Sale Predictor examines up to a year or more of price history across multiple retailers to predict the next sale and the likely savings, helping users decide whether to buy now or wait for better deals.ShopSavvy's Fall Holiday Release introduces an innovative Sale Predictor feature designed to revolutionize how consumers approach purchase timing. This groundbreaking technology analyzes extensive historical pricing data to predict future sales, empowering shoppers with the intelligence to make optimal buying decisions based on predicted savings opportunities."We've developed sophisticated predictive algorithms that analyze over a year of sale history to forecast when products will go on sale and at what price points," stated Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "The Sale Predictor tells users exactly where they can get the best deal for their product and whether they should buy now or wait. This technology examines price history across multiple retailers to predict the next sale and likely savings, so users can choose to buy now and get the best current deal, or see what waiting another month or two might reward their patience."The new Sale Predictor feature elevates ShopSavvy's value proposition by adding a temporal dimension to deal hunting. Shoppers can now make informed decisions about purchase timing, with clear guidance on whether immediate purchase represents the best value or if waiting for predicted sales events could yield significant savings."The Sale Predictor represents the next evolution in AI powered intelligent shopping," continued Jake Marsh. "By leveraging historical data patterns and machine learning, we're not just showing users current deals – we're predicting future ones. This gives our users unprecedented control over their shopping strategy and budget optimization."The Fall Holiday Release positions ShopSavvy as the definitive tool for holiday shopping season, when timing purchases around sales events can result in substantial savings. The Sale Predictor's ability to analyze retailer patterns and seasonal trends provides users with strategic advantages during the year's most important shopping periods.Monolith Technologies continues to roll out ShopSavvy's advanced features across all major platforms, ensuring consumers everywhere can benefit from predictive shopping intelligence and optimized purchase timing. This release reinforces Monolith Technologies' commitment to bringing cutting-edge solutions to everyday shopping challenges.For more information about ShopSavvy's Sale Predictor and Fall Holiday Release, please visit our website at ShopSavvy.com or contact our media relations department at [email protected]About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc was formed by the former co-founders and early employees of ShopSavvy including Monolith co-founders Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd. Monolith builds and owns apps that power mobile commerce for the billions of shoppers coming online every year. These mobile technologists believe technology can be used to offer choices beyond just Google and Amazon.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is the leading mobile shopping community with more than 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users during the holiday season. ShopSavvy empowers smartphone users to quickly and seamlessly locate, research and buy products at the point of sale. ShopSavvy aggregates product data, deals, ratings and reviews from retailers, partners and its own users to provide the most comprehensive source of information and advice for mobile shoppers anywhere. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers hyper-relevant deals, promotions, warranty offers and other UPC/GPS-targeted content to consumers. For more information, visit http://shopsavvy.com ScreenshotsScreenshots of the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/screenshots Press KitPress Kit including Videos and B-Roll for the ShopSavvy app can be downloaded at https://shopsavvy.link/presskit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.