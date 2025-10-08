Monolith Technologies, Inc. Announces ShopSavvy Contrast: AI-Powered Product Matching and Search

The ShopSavvy Contrast Model takes user feedback from the community to improve product search results A quick and easy user interface drives engagement and fine tunes the AI powered product search model ShopSavvy Contact Engine is available to Partners Via MCP

ShopSavvy unveils Contrast: an AI search model that learns each retailer’s catalog, returns 2–3x more results, and reduces mismatches via community feedback.

Retailer data is among the messiest in the world, Contrast leverages millions of product searches and user feedback to fine tune our model, so users find the right products faster and more reliably.” — Jake Marsh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShopSavvy today unveiled its new "Contrast" model, powered by artificial intelligence and built to revolutionize product search and matching for consumers. Contrast searches for results in real time and intelligently learns the specific methods each retailer uses to organize their product data. This advancement returns between two and three times the number of retailer search results compared to any prior version of ShopSavvy's product search engine.ShopSavvy remains the leading provider of independent and unbiased product search results, offering consumers independent alternatives to large technology platforms like Google and Amazon. Consumers trust ShopSavvy for comprehensive, transparent shopping results uncompromised by advertising priorities.The new Contrast model is continuously refined by learning from the ShopSavvy community, leveraging user searches, clicks and feedback to reduce or eliminate incorrect product matches. It is especially powerful for handling messy ecommerce challenges, whether distinguishing between prior product generations, complex variants, or bundled products—yielding much-improved search precision."Retailer data is among the messiest in the world," said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies. "Contrast leverages millions of product searches and user feedback to fine tune our model, so users find the right products faster and more reliably than ever before."For partners, Contrast is also available via Model Context Protocol (MCP) at https://shopsavvy.com/data , enabling developers, other AI powered assistants and businesses to integrate ShopSavvy's advanced AI-powered search capabilities into their own applications and services.With this release, ShopSavvy furthers its commitment to delivering high-quality consumer search experiences and empowering shoppers everywhere with industry-leading technology.For more information about ShopSavvy's Contrast model, please visit ShopSavvy.com or contact our media relations department.About Monolith TechnologiesMonolith Technologies, Inc. was founded by the original co-founders and key early employees of ShopSavvy, including Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd. Monolith creates innovative apps powering mobile commerce for shoppers worldwide, believing technology should offer choices beyond the largest tech platforms.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is the top independent mobile shopping community, with over 40 million downloads and millions of monthly active users every holiday season. It aggregates product data, deals, ratings, and reviews from retailers, partners, and users to provide the most comprehensive advice for mobile shoppers. For advertisers, ShopSavvy delivers highly relevant deals and promotions wherever shoppers are deciding what to buy.

