H.R. 5172, Strong Sentences for Safer D.C. Streets Act of 2025

H.R. 5172 would make changes to the District of Columbia Code regarding mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines for various violent offenses. Because the bill would affect only the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 5172 would have no cost to the federal government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.