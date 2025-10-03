H.R. 5214, District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act of 2025

H.R. 5214 would amend the Code of the District of Columbia to require mandatory pretrial detention for defendants charged with certain violent crimes and require mandatory cash bail or bail bonds for all defendants charged with other specified crimes. Because the bill would affect only the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.