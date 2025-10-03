Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,075 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 5214, District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act of 2025

H.R. 5214 would amend the Code of the District of Columbia to require mandatory pretrial detention for defendants charged with certain violent crimes and require mandatory cash bail or bail bonds for all defendants charged with other specified crimes. Because the bill would affect only the District of Columbia, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no cost to the federal government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 5214, District of Columbia Cash Bail Reform Act of 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more