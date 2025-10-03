H.R. 5183, District of Columbia Home Rule Improvement Act of 2025

H.R. 5183 would amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to establish a uniform 60-day Congressional review period for all legislation, regulations, and executive actions of the District of Columbia; create a line-item veto during Congressional review; eliminate the ability of the Council of the District of Columbia to extend emergency laws; prohibit the council from withdrawing legislation from the Congressional review process; and prohibit the council from passing laws that are substantially similar to legislation disapproved by the Congress. The bill also would provide for expedited consideration of resolutions of disapproval within the House and the Senate. Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the cost of implementing H.R. 5183 would be insignificant over the 2026-2030 period.

