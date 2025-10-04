Be Belong Unveils Rent Gain at CREtech NYC and Real Deal Miami: AI Ad Engine That Helps Pay Rent While Boosting ROI

Paying Rent While Scrolling Social Media Celebrating Rent Gain Payment How Does Rent Gains Operates

Be Belong is launching Rent Gain, a purpose-driven AI ad engine turning tenant engagement into rental payments, with 8x+ ROAS potential.

We’re not just reinventing advertising—we’re turning ad budgets into rent payments and creating the highest-impact ROI in the industry.” — Gabriel Bar, CEO and Co-Founder, Be Belong

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 110 million renters in the U.S., Be Belong, the pioneering PropTech/AdTech startup, is set to unveil Rent Gain, its revolutionary AI-powered ad engine, at CREtech NYC and The Real Deal’s Miami Forum. Designed to disrupt the legacy advertising model and provide renters with supplemental income, Rent Gain offers a bold new take on the intersection of real estate, advertising, community impact, and social good.

"Rent is due. Now ads pay for it." That’s the provocative promise behind Rent Gain, the first-of-its-kind Participate-to-Pay™ (P2P) ad platform. Through an advanced AI algorithm, Rent Gain curates personalized videos, native, and native advertising experiences for renters who are then directly rewarded for their engagement. Funds earned go directly into a rent wallet and are automatically transferred to landlords and property managers on rent day.

“We’re flipping the script on advertising,” says Gabriel Bar, CEO and Co-Founder of Be Belong. “This is purpose-driven advertising. Renters gain income. Advertisers gain direct engagement. It’s not just ads anymore—it’s rent, paid.”

Unveiling at Premier Real Estate & PropTech Events

Rent Gain will be officially unveiled on stage by Bar at CREtech NYC on October 21 and again at The Real Deal Miami Forum on November 4. The two events attract thousands of industry leaders in commercial real estate, multifamily housing, and PropTech. Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Be Belong is building a renter-centric ecosystem that benefits both landlords and advertisers.

AI That Guarantees Engagement & Return

At the heart of Rent Gain is a proprietary AI engine that analyzes behavioral and demographic data to tailor ad offerings to each renter’s profile. The platform automatically adjusts reward payouts based on engagement levels: the more a user interacts with campaigns—whether through video views, product surveys, or interactive offers—the more rent money they earn.

Crucially, Rent Gain introduces a participation ranking system, using AI to score users on actual activity. High-engagement users receive higher campaign rewards, ensuring advertisers only pay for meaningful attention. This eliminates the guesswork behind traditional CPM or impression-based pricing, while increasing ROAS.

Industry benchmarks support this model:

According to eMarketer, interactive video ads can generate up to 47% more engagement than static display ads.

Nielsen data suggests highly targeted campaigns yield a 3x–8x lift in ROI compared to generic ad placements.

With Rent Gain’s focused demographic (renters aged 22–50), advertisers can expect an 8x or higher Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) compared to traditional social media campaigns.

"Purpose Advertising™ is no longer a nice-to-have—it’s the most efficient way to drive ROI while building goodwill,” says Bella Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Be Belong. “When you help someone pay rent, your brand becomes more than a banner. It becomes part of their story.”

Two Platforms, One Ecosystem

Be Belong's dual-platform strategy includes both:

Be Belong App: A private, hyper-local in-real-life social media network built for multifamily and HOA communities, where advertisers can reach renters through in-feed display, native, video, and sponsored content formats in a brand-safe environment.

Rent Gain: A nationwide ad distribution engine available to all renters, including single-family homes, that offers a direct exchange between engagement and supplemental income.

Together, the platforms give advertisers unprecedented proximity to household decision-makers and trackable outcomes that go far beyond impressions.

A Platform With Purpose. Unlike platforms that exploit attention, Rent Gain values and rewards it. It's advertising reimagined as an economic engine—where brands help cover people’s most basic need: housing.

“By helping tenants pay rent, we’re fueling the economy in the most direct way possible,” says Shani Bar, President and Philanthropy Director at Be Belong. “When renters are less burdened, their disposable income can flow back into the economy—supporting the very products and services advertisers are offering.”

Built for Scale

Be Belong has already secured partnerships with national operators managing over 15,000 units, with upcoming integration into Yardi’s marketplace, giving access to a potential audience of 15 million U.S. renters. The company is also onboarding advertisers in multiple verticals, including:

Consumer packaged goods

Health and wellness

Insurance and financial services

Streaming & entertainment

Local services

About Be Belong

Founded by Gabriel Bar, Shani Bar, and Bella Cohen, Be Belong is a mission-driven PropTech/AdTech company reimagining the multifamily rental experience through AI, community engagement, and financial empowerment. Its platforms—Be Belong and Rent Gain—bridge tenants, property owners, and advertisers in a mutually beneficial ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with additional offices in Austin, TX, Washington, DC, and Dallas, TX.

Press Contact:

Media Inquiries

Be Belong Inc.

info@bebelong.com

https://www.bebelong.life

https://www.rentgain.ai

https://ads.bebelong.life

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.