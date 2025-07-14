Be Belong Boosts NOI With AI, Helping Multifamily Earn approximately $72K More per Year Without Raising Rent

Be Belong's AI-powered platform connects residents and streamlines property operations, generating income while creating vibrant, engaged communities. Be Belong’s all-in-one mobile app empowers residents with financial tools, social feeds, and community services—driving deeper engagement and retention. Be Belong’s real-time financial dashboard empowers property owners to track income, expenses, and community performance—while residents thrive together

Be Belong’s AI platform helps multifamily owners increase income, cut costs, and boost retention—without raising tenant rents.

Every feature we build is designed to generate income for the property owner, from AI upsells to ad revenue and beyond” — Gabe Bar - CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Property owners of multifamily buildings with 100 units are earning an extra ~$72,000 per year from their communities without charging tenants more.

Be Belong: The AI-Powered Operating System that Increases Income and Reduces Costs for Multifamily Properties

Be Belong, the AI-powered operating system transforming multifamily communities, announced today its platform's proven financial and operational impact with over 50,000 units in the pipeline for integration nationwide.

The platform, designed to unify resident engagement, revenue generation, and operational automation, continues to gain traction with property owners seeking to optimize Net Operating Income (NOI) without raising rents.

“Be Belong was created from a simple truth: communities thrive when residents feel connected and have better tools,” said Gabriel Bar, Co-Founder and CEO of Be Belong. “We are not just solving inefficiencies — we’re unlocking a new economic model for multifamily housing.”

Tested Across Diverse Environments — Measurable Impact on NOI

Since its inception, Be Belong has been piloted and deployed among various tenant demographics, from Class A urban developments to workforce housing communities in suburban markets. In these varied settings, Be Belong has consistently demonstrated powerful financial and operational results:

+23% Increase in Lease Renewals

Tenants who engage with community features — like local events, digital clubs, and personalized chat- are significantly more likely to renew, reducing vacancy loss and marketing costs.

+30% Growth in Other Income

Be Belong’s Agentic AI upsell engine automatically offers targeted services such as home cleaning, pet care, furniture rental, and amenity upgrades, creating new, frictionless income streams.

12% Reduction in Labor Costs

From AI-scheduled maintenance to automated amenity bookings and centralized communications, the platform cuts down on manual workflows, improving efficiency while reducing payroll burdens.

An average of 20% Advertising Revenue Share

With Be Belong’s native advertising platform, property owners earn a share of ad spend from local and national advertisers targeting residents with curated, relevant offers.

AI Assistance That Works for Everyone

One of Be Belong’s most powerful innovations is its intelligent AI assistant, Belongie, which is available 24/7 to both tenants and property staff.

For residents, Belongie helps post listings in the community marketplace, manage service requests, recommend relevant events, and suggest peer-to-peer opportunities (like babysitting or tutoring).

For property managers and owners, the assistant simplifies onboarding, flags emerging issues, suggests upsell opportunities, and streamlines access to analytics, turning thousands of resident data points into real-time, actionable insights.

“Belongie is like giving every tenant and manager a smart concierge,” said Bar. “It removes friction from daily living and operations, while driving performance behind the scenes.”

"Bar continues, 'What sets Be Belong apart is our business model. We focus on income-generating modules for multifamily properties. We help the local business community gain higher visibility among their direct customer base while providing the property with an additional stream of income that wasn't previously available. Our incentives are fully aligned with property ownership. We’re not just another cost center but a growth engine.”

Now Deploying Nationwide

With 50,000 units currently in the pipeline and major property management systems underway, Be Belong is poised to set a new standard in multifamily housing.



About Be Belong

Be Belong is an AI-powered operating system built for modern multifamily communities. Designed to unify resident experience with property performance, the platform enables tenants to connect, engage, and earn, while owners benefit from reduced costs and increased income. From automation to advertising, Be Belong is redefining what it means to live — and manage — in the 21st century.

Disclaimer: All performance metrics referenced are based on internal testing and observed results across various property environments. Individual results may vary depending on property type, geographic location, and management practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.