Work Hard Dress Right Helps Employers Choose and Outfit Teams with the Right FR and AR Apparel

Protect your workers with garments designed for specific hazards Work Hard Dress Right is a Feury Image Group company.

Employers Gain Clarity on Building Safer Uniform Programs

...you may not be protected. Always match the clothing to the hazard.” — Derek Sang

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work Hard Dress Right, a Feury Image Group Company , has issued new advice titled “Flame-Resistant vs. Arc-Rated Clothing: What Every Employer Needs to Know,” designed to help employers make informed decisions when selecting and purchasing protective apparel for their teams. The article explains how to distinguish between flame-resistant (FR) and arc-rated (AR) clothing, interpret garment labels, and build uniform programs that ensure safety, compliance, and comfort on the job.Read the full guidance Why It Matters NowChoosing the wrong garment doesn’t just risk comfort — it risks lives, compliance citations, and costly liability. With OSHA and NFPA standards under greater scrutiny, employers face steep consequences for outfitting teams with apparel that doesn’t meet hazard requirements. A vest labeled “flame resistant” may not be arc rated; a shirt with no clear labeling may leave employees vulnerable.This new guidance equips safety managers and procurement managers with the knowledge to:• Avoid costly mistakes in apparel purchasing• Ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations• Protect workers with garments designed for specific hazards• Strengthen consistency in outfitting entire teams through managed uniform programsThe report advises that for those working around energized electrical equipment, FR alone isn’t enough. The garment must have an arc rating listed on the label. If it doesn’t, it’s not the right protection.Derek Sang, QSSP, IASHEP (CSHEP), a nationally recognized educator and expert in FR/AR safety standards, has spent decades helping companies get it right. He warns. “If your workers don’t understand what they’re wearing—or if you’re not sure yourself—you may not be protected. Always match the clothing to the hazard.”The new post from Work Hard Dress Right addresses in detail:• What qualifies as FR fabric and how manufacturers achieve that protection (inherent, fiber treatment, fabric treatment)• Why AR is a more demanding level: every arc-rated garment is also FR, but not every FR garment is arc rated• What tags and labels really mean (e.g. a garment with “Flame Resistant” only vs. one carrying a cal/cm² arc rating)• Best practices for employers: hazard assessments, matching tasks to ratings, training workers to read labels, correct laundering, and leveraging managed uniform programsOne wrong choice in protective gear can lead to catastrophic injuries, warns Work Hard Dress Right. Their post says the rule is simple: always match the clothing to the hazard — and always read the label.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.