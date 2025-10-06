Trusted by Millions, NONYX Nail Gel approaches 8 million units sold

NONYX Nail Gel for discolored, thick, lifted or brittle nails and nails damage by fungus.

Xenna Corporation's NONYX Nail Gel works to restore clear, healthy-looking toenails and fingernails by removing keratin debris where nail fungus thrives.

30 years ago my father was the first tester of NONYX Nail Gel. His toenails were severely damaged from years of competing as a swimmer. When I saw his results, I knew I had a winner on my hands.” — Carol J. Buck, MIA, CEO Xenna Corp.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xenna Corporation, Princeton, NJ, announced that its retail sales of NONYXNail Gel are approaching 8,000,000 units. This unique, topical brand for fungus-damaged toenails and fingernails has been sold nationally in retail outlets and online since 2004. A placebo-controlled, double-blind, nine-month clinical study conducted in 2003-2004 established that 90% of nails treated topically with NONYX Nail Gel twice daily significantly improved in color, clarity and thickness.NONYX Nail Gel clears nails by exfoliating discoloring keratin debris, the food supply and habitat of nail fungus. As keratin debris buildup is cleaned out of the nail, it takes the fungus with it.NONYX Nail Gel is currently sold in the footcare section of chain drug, mass retailers and on Amazon.com. The 4-ounce bottle provides consumers with a 6-month supply to ensure consistent use for as long as it normally takes for the largest toenails to grow out.The ethanoic acid in NONYX Nail Gel acts as a mild exfoliant of keratin debris, which is primarily produced by fungus, but can also be caused by other things such as trauma and aging. The formula for NONYX Nail Gel was awarded a patent and led the founder of Xenna to develop other patented products, including a mild curl relaxer and an ointment for dry, cracked feet.As the CEO and Founder of Xenna, Carol J. Buck, M.I.A., explains, “There are many reasons for NONYX Nail Gel’s long-term success. For one, it can be used under polish. Many women enjoy polishing their nails, especially in the summer. They can apply NONYX Nail Gel to bare nails, relying on the gel to clear out their unsightly keratin debris, while still wearing polish and having their toenails look great in sandals.”Xenna sources its ingredients in the USA and contract manufactures in New Jersey. To reassure environmentally concerned consumers, the formula is vegan, not tested on animals and free of parabens and preservatives.”Ms. Buck notes, “NONYX Nail Gel can also be used by diabetics with healthy feet.” A clinical study was conducted to verify that NONYX Nail Gel could be used for this population, and dermatologists and podiatrists have endorsed the brand.To encourage consumers to try NONYX Nail Gel Xenna offers an unconditional money-back guarantee and a $5 mail-in rebate.“We get calls from NONYX Nail Gel users who are amazed at their results and just want to thank us for solving a problem plaguing them for years,” says CEO Buck. “About 30 years ago my father was the first tester of NONYX Nail Gel. His toenails were severely damaged from years of competing as a swimmer. When I saw his results, I knew I had a winner on my hands and initiated the clinical trial to confirm his results.”Xenna’s mission is to provide consumers with unique, clinically proven, personal care products that fill unmet needs. The company believes in using minimal ingredients and avoiding artificial chemicals. In 2006 Xenna was ranked as one of New Jersey’s top research facilities by NJ Biz after NONYX Nail Gel launched nationally.Its newest entry in personal care is a topical serum for dry, irritated scalp and hairline called CalmScalpTopical Solution, currently available on Amazon.com and coming to Walmart.com soon. More Xenna personal care product launches are planned in 2026.For more information, visit www.xenna.com www.nonyx.com and www.CalmScalp.com . Stay up to date on NONYX at Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NONYXNailGel , Instagram https://www.instagram.com/nonyxnailgel/ , X https://x.com/NONYXNail , Reddit https://www.reddit.com/user/NONYXNailGel/ , and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@nonyxnailgel/ . To contact Xenna Corporation, call 800-368-6003 or email info@xenna.comEND

