Barrel Launches First Website for Ben Stiller’s Stiller’s Soda

The site captures Stiller’s Soda’s nostalgic, playful identity while supporting its retail and Amazon expansion.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrel , a leading digital agency for CPG brands, has launched the first-ever digital flagship for Stiller’s Soda , the new beverage brand founded by actor Ben Stiller. Designed and developed on Shopify, the site introduces Stiller’s Soda to consumers with bold, nostalgic design and positions the brand for growth across retail and Amazon.The Barrel team worked closely with Stiller’s Soda and their creative partners to create an online experience that balances storytelling, commerce, and distribution. Anchored in 1950s–60s poster aesthetics with playful 80s–90s cues, the site uses bold typography, print-inspired gradients, and tactile textures to bring the brand’s personality to life while serving as a launchpad for its omnichannel growth.The site highlights each soda flavor with distinct modules that move beyond standard product cards, using photography, playful typography, and retro accents to give every SKU its own identity. A mobile-first store locator makes it easy for customers to find nearby retail locations in the NYC and Tri-State area, while integrated “Buy on Amazon” links connect shoppers directly to flavor-specific listings, weaving third-party purchasing seamlessly into the branded experience.“So good to see Stiller’s Soda make its debut last week ,” said Lucas Ballasy, CEO at Barrel. "From day one, what stood out about Stiller’s Soda was the vision. In a space crowded with functional drinks, Ben Stiller and the team are bringing soda back to what it should be: bold, nostalgic, and fun. We are proud to have helped translate that spirit online and set the brand up for omnichannel growth.”With the site live, Stiller’s Soda now has a digital foundation that captures its personality, introduces the brand to consumers, and supports its expansion across retail and Amazon.Barrel is a CPG commerce agency and leading Shopify Plus agency who partners with CPG brands to shape strategy, design, and performance across Shopify DTC, POS, B2B and marketplaces—creating connected omni-channel experiences that drive growth, retention, and brand love.

