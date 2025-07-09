Barrel Leads Multi-Brand Shopify Plus Migration for McCormick & Company, Creating New Digital Flagship for CPG Giant

The 11 brands migrated to Shopify include: Old Bay, Frank’s RedHot, Cholula, Zatarain’s, Lawry’s, Thai Kitchen, Simply Asia, Club House, McCormick, Stubb’s, and Grill Mates.

This project was a chance to help a legacy brand grow digitally—honoring McCormick’s heritage while setting them up for success in the fast-changing world of eCommerce.” — Lucas Ballasy, Barrel CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barrel , a leading digital agency for CPG brands has successfully launched a new digital flagship for McCormick & Company, migrating the company’s brands to Shopify under a single, scalable e-commerce platform.This comprehensive Shopify Plus migration marks a major milestone in McCormick’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) and digital transformation journey. With consumers increasingly seeking frictionless online experiences, McCormick partnered with Barrel to reimagine how its portfolio of beloved brands connects with customers through content and commerce.Barrel created a flexible multi-brand architecture that brings together McCormick’s family of sub-brands under one seamless experience. The new system not only makes it easier for customers to discover and shop their favorite products, but it also gives McCormick the flexibility to grow and adapt as the brand’s needs evolve.“This project was an exciting opportunity to help a legacy brand evolve its digital strategy. Our goal was to create something that honors the deep heritage of many of McCormick’s brands while setting them up for success in the fast-changing world of e-commerce. It was a true collaboration and one we’re incredibly proud of,” said Lucas Ballasy, CEO of Barrel.Perhaps most importantly, the project enables McCormick to fully own its customer relationships. With a new DTC channel in place, the brand can now deliver personalized marketing, offer subscriptions, improve fulfillment workflows, and gather meaningful data to better serve its customers.McCormick joins a growing list of forward-thinking CPG brands that have partnered with Barrel to build and scale Shopify experiences, such as Once Upon a Farm, Khloe Kardashian’s Khloud, MUSH, Cabot Creamery, and Hu.The 11 brands migrated to Shopify include:Old Bay, Frank’s RedHot, Cholula, Zatarain’s, Lawry’s, Thai Kitchen, Simply Asia, Club House, McCormick, Stubb’s, and Grill Mates.Learn more about Barrel’s work with McCormick at https://www.barrelny.com/work/mccormick ---About BarrelBarrel is a CPG commerce agency and leading Shopify Plus agency who partners with CPG brands to shape strategy, design, and performance across Shopify DTC, POS, B2B and marketplaces—creating connected omni-channel experiences that drive growth, retention, and brand love.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.