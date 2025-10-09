ProMed Staffing Resources Acquires Rock Medical Group

Your next travel assignment just got bigger with ProMed Staffing Resources!

Expanding National Footprint in Travel Nurse and Allied Health Staffing

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProMed Staffing Resources , a trusted name in healthcare staffing for over 30 years, proudly announces the acquisition of Rock Medical Group , a respected Omaha-based travel nurse and allied health staffing agency. This strategic move cements ProMed’s position as a nationwide leader in placing travel nurses and allied clinicians across acute, post-acute, and long-term care settings.By integrating Rock Medical Group’s strengths and expanding its talent network, ProMed now offers unparalleled reach, agility, and support to healthcare professionals and organizations from coast to coast.“Joining forces with ProMed Staffing Resources brings exciting new opportunities for both clinicians and clients,” said Loren Rock, former CEO of Rock Medical Group. “We’ve always prioritized personal relationships and quality service; values that align perfectly with ProMed’s mission. Together, we’re positioned to make an even greater impact in the healthcare staffing world.”More Opportunities for CliniciansThis acquisition unlocks enhanced mobility, benefits, and career guidance for travel nurses and allied health professionals. ProMed’s personalized, candidate-first model ensures every clinician receives one-on-one support, tailored placements, and industry-leading perks.Clinicians gain access to:• Nationwide job opportunities in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and clinics• Competitive pay and premium travel packages• Day-one health, dental, and vision insurance• 24/7 recruiter and concierge support• A dedicated housing team and smooth onboarding• Compliance experts for fast, stress-free starts“This is a transformational moment,” said Mendy Hirsch, CEO of ProMed Staffing Resources. “By welcoming Rock Medical Group into our family, we’re not just growing; we’re redefining what it means to support nurses and clinicians. Wherever you want to go, ProMed will help you get there.”Strengthening Partnerships with Healthcare ProvidersHealthcare institutions across the U.S. will benefit from ProMed’s expanded scale and proven ability to deliver qualified, compassionate professionals fast. With decades of experience and a 4.7-star Google rating, ProMed has earned a reputation for responsiveness, reliability, and results.“Our goal is simple: elevate care by empowering those who provide it,” said Zalman Goldman, President of ProMed Staffing Resources. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to connect healthcare facilities with the right talent, exactly when and where it’s needed.”Building a Healthcare Talent EcosystemRather than just filling roles, ProMed is creating a long-term ecosystem that supports clinicians in building fulfilling careers while helping healthcare providers navigate staffing challenges with ease.“We’re building more than a staffing agency; we’re building a career ecosystem,” said Maria Bingeman, Vice President of ProMed Staffing Resources. “This acquisition allows us to serve our nurses and clinicians with greater precision, care, and opportunity. It’s about helping them thrive, not just work.”With this acquisition, ProMed Staffing Resources becomes the go-to national partner for travel nurses and allied clinicians, offering unmatched opportunity, support, and reach.Learn more and explore opportunities at: www.promedsr.com

