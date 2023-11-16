ProMed Staffing Resources Joins NYSoM 2023 Thanksgiving Food Drive
ProMed Staffing deepens its pledge to community outreach by collaborating with NYSoM to bring Thanksgiving meals to underserved families in New York.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the spirit of Thanksgiving and community care, ProMed Staffing Resources, a leading provider of healthcare staffing solutions, today proudly announced their partnership with the New York State of Mind (NYSoM) for their 2023 Thanksgiving Food Drive. This collaboration is an extension of ProMed's steadfast commitment to lend a helping hand to those in need and foster a sense of community, particularly during the holiday season.
Reflecting on ProMed's past initiatives, Maria Bingeman, Vice President of ProMed Staffing Resources, said, "Last year, we had the privilege of supporting Friends of Karen, an organization that tirelessly works towards providing relief to families with critically ill children. This year, as we extend our support to NYSoM, we are committed to lighting up the lives of disadvantaged children, teens, the homeless, and low-income families in New York, making their Thanksgiving a memorable one."
The mission of NYSoM this Thanksgiving is simple yet powerful: ensure that no family is left without a warm, nourishing meal. This resonates deeply with ProMed Staffing Resources' vision of community service. Jacquelynn Mack Torres, the Senior Director of Recruitment at ProMed, shares her personal insight on this. "As an individual and a team member of ProMed, I am profoundly moved by the chance to give back to the community. The joy and fulfillment that stem from helping others align perfectly with our company's core values."
Adding to this sentiment, Umair Khan, Compliance Specialist at ProMed, said, "Community service is not just a responsibility, but a personal commitment that I am proud to be part of. Our partnership with NYSoM is a testament to this commitment."
Expressing her enthusiasm about the initiative, Kathine Gonzales, an Allied Clinician Recruiter at ProMed, says, "At ProMed, we aim to generate a positive impact beyond just providing healthcare staffing. This Thanksgiving, my heart is filled with joy knowing that we can bring a measure of happiness to those in need."
Jessica Swanson, Sr. Director, Travel Nurse Staffing, beautifully summed up the spirit of the initiative, stating, "Thanksgiving is all about sharing and caring. For me, participating in initiatives like this that truly embody the essence of Thanksgiving is both an honor and a privilege."
With this collaboration, ProMed Staffing Resources continues to uphold its tradition of community service, underlining the importance of giving back and supporting those in need. It's a testament to ProMed's commitment to not only provide staffing solutions to healthcare facilities but also to make a positive impact on the community, particularly those who are disadvantaged or underserved.
In the words of Maria Bingeman, this initiative is all about "lighting up the lives" of those less fortunate during the holiday season. It's a goal that everyone at ProMed Staffing Resources is passionate about and committed to achieving. As they embark on this journey with NYSoM, the excitement and anticipation are palpable, for they know that together, they can make a difference.
About ProMed Staffing Resources:
ProMed Staffing Resources is a leading provider of staffing solutions for the healthcare industry. We provide temporary, contract, and permanent placement of local and travel nurses, allied health clinicians, and support staff. We provide high-quality candidates who are skilled, compassionate, and reliable. For more information about ProMed Staffing Resources, please visit www.promedstaffingresources.com.
